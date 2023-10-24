50 Cent Tells Biden to 'Get the F*** Up' as POTUS Chills at Beach House While World Collapses

When a United States president sits on the beach as the world teeters on the brink of oblivion, it’s a bad sign — not only for the U.S., but for the very concept of freedom.

Sometimes it takes a rapper to say it like it is. Rapper 50 Cent noticed Biden’s dereliction of duty this weekend and posted his disdain on Instagram.

“We got some real s*** going on out here Joe. what’s the plan to get a tan and chill come on now,” he wrote on Monday.

In a Sunday Instagram post, 50 Cent was even more blunt: “hey Joe, get the f*** up, we in trouble man!”

The rapper was reacting to Biden opting to go on vacation to a Delaware beach last weekend as the Hamas-Israel war heated up. The Middle East is a powder keg, and the fuse has been lit.

Then again, it’s nothing new. According to Fox News, Biden has spent 40 percent — that’s approaching the halfway mark — of his time in office on personal trips, i.e. vacation.

A lot of jobs have gone remote since the COVID pandemic, but the presidency simply wasn’t meant to be one of them. You can’t run a superpower from the sidelines, and his lack of leadership has dire consequences.

Like him or not, 50 Cent is right to be calling out Biden for what looks like it could be his crowning act of ineptitude. Collin Rugg of Trending Politics posted an apt portrayal of 50 Cent and Biden on X with, “50 Cent doubled down after sharing a photo of Biden taking a nap on the beach.”

NEW: Rapper 50 Cent is fed up with Biden after the president took yet another vacation to Delaware as the war in the Middle East escalates. Biden has spent ~40% of his presidency on vacation. 50 Cent doubled down after sharing a photo of Biden taking a nap on the beach. “hey… pic.twitter.com/UlRv6tcjpA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2023

(It is important to note that the images 50 Cent shared on his Instagram are from a different vacation from this summer, not from this weekend. Though whether or not the photos depict this vacation does not change the fact that Biden was still on vacation.)

The Hamas-Israeli conflict is Biblical in scope, and people all over the world are choosing sides — everybody but Joe Biden and his crew. They seem to be paralyzed in the shadow of the battle between good and evil, waffling between support for Israel and sympathy for Palestinians and their elected Hamas leadership.

Sorry, Joe. You can’t have it both ways. Choose a side and stick to it. Do you support one of our countries strongest allies or a group of terrorists that murders innocent people? The choice doesn’t seem all that difficult.

The conflicts are everywhere. Ukraine-Russia, Hamas-Israel and all that comes with it, China, Taiwan and the Philippines. Our friends and enemies see what’s going on. Does the Biden administration?

The world’s on fire, Joe. This is no time for a vacation. Or are you’re waiting on the beach to watch it all burn?

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

