Rapper Who Embraced Satan Faces Felony Charges After Allegedly Charging Cops During Nude Breakdown

Rapper Lil Nas X, who once infamously embraced Satan in a controversial 2021 music video, is now facing serious felony charges in California.

The 26-year-old, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, was charged Monday with four felonies after police said he charged at them while walking naked on a Los Angeles street last week, KTLA reported.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Hill pleaded not guilty in a court appearance to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting.

Police said officers encountered him shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, walking naked on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.

Officers said when confronted, Hill charged at them and was arrested.

The criminal complaint filed in court Monday included very few details, KTLA noted.

It said that for each of the three officers, Hill “did unlawfully use force and violence and inflict an injury” on a person he “reasonably should have known” was a peace officer “engaged in the performance of a duty.”

LAPD officers suspected a possible overdose, according to the report.

He was taken to a hospital, where he spent several hours before being booked into jail.

Hill spent three days in custody before being released on $75,000 bail.

His release was conditional on attending drug treatment.

🚨 Lil Nas X Leaves Jail After Posting Bail https://t.co/Wwn8LWKfSx pic.twitter.com/TzXQLaJnqp — TMZ (@TMZ) August 25, 2025

KTLA reported that his attorneys did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

One of them, Christy O’Connor, told a judge that Hill has led a “remarkable” life that has included winning two Grammy awards.

“Assuming the allegations here are true, this is an absolute aberration in this person’s life,” O’Connor said in court, according to NBC News. “Nothing like this has ever happened to him.”

The charges were first reported by TMZ.

Hill is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 15 for his next pre-trial hearing, KTLA reported.

The rapper rose to fame with his 2018 breakout hit “Old Town Road,” which spent months at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won him multiple Grammy awards.

But in 2021, the release of the track “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” alienated fans.

A music video for the song depicted the rapper pole dancing to hell and giving Satan a lap dance.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.