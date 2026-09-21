Patrick Clancy told CBS on Sunday that online supporters of his former wife, Lindsay Clancy, had turned the deaths of his three children into a spectacle.

He said social media attacks against him and supporting her have also made his life more painful while also dishonoring his children’s memory.

Clancy addressed the criticism during his first sit-down interview, which aired Sunday evening on “60 Minutes.”

Correspondent Ross Douthat asked Clancy about people online who have portrayed him as a monster and have even claimed he was directly responsible for his children’s deaths.

For months, hives of people on TikTok and other platforms have floated unsubstantiated theories that Patrick either caused the deaths of his three children indirectly, or that he killed them and set his ex-wife Lindsay up.

Mr. Clancy said the accusations have damaged more than his own reputation.

“It’s deeply harmful to the legacy of my children,” Clancy said. “It’s a huge distraction from what really matters here, which is perinatal mental health, and it’s done real harm to real people — myself included, but also others.”

Lindsay Clancy strangled the couple’s three children, who were 5, 3, and 8 months old, in 2023.

Her defense argued she was not criminally responsible because she was experiencing postpartum psychosis.

The case ended in a mistrial weeks ago after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

During the trial, an army of mostly women dissected details of the case and promoted theories about Patrick Clancy. Many people appeared outside the courthouse to support Lindsay Clancy.

Douthat asked Clancy how he would respond to people who believe those theories.

“It’s painful to see, and it makes it difficult to be in public,” Clancy said. “And it’s possible that some of those people, after seeing lie after lie after lie, they start to believe it, and that’s what we’re left with.”

On “60 Minutes,” Patrick also said Lindsay never asked him for forgiveness after killing their three children.

In the aftermath of the death of Patrick Clancy’s children, many found it inconceivable that he would forgive his wife, Lindsay Clancy. On 60 Minutes, Patrick tells 60 Minutes that Lindsay never asked for his forgiveness after killing their three children. “I think when it… pic.twitter.com/BNNeqwXrzq — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 20, 2026

He said he chose to forgive her anyway.

“I think when it comes to forgiveness, I also felt that if I didn’t get there, I would be eaten up inside forever,” he said.

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