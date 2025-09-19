Share
Faith
Premium
A storm cloudscape over a grass field.
Premium
A storm cloudscape over a grass field. (SimonSkafar / Getty Images)

What Is the Rapture, And Why Are People Talking About It Now?

 By Randy DeSoto  September 19, 2025 at 4:30am
Share

A theory caught hold on social media that the rapture of the followers of Jesus Christ from the earth will take place soon.

Some have even pointed to the specific date of Sept. 23, which will mark the first full day of the Jewish new year, known as Rosh Hashanah.

However, Jesus made clear during His ministry that no one knows the day or the hour of His return, “not even the angels of heaven, but My Father only.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




What Is the Rapture, And Why Are People Talking About It Now?
Flashback: Jimmy Kimmel Couldn't Hide His Glee When Tucker Carlson Was Fired from Fox
Breaking: Turning Point USA Announces That Erika Kirk Is New CEO and Chair of the Board
What Saved the US in the Late 1960s Appears to Be Happening Again, Particularly After Kirk's Assassination
Federal Reserve Finally Cuts Interest Rates, Signals It's Just the Beginning
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation