The Ratings Are in for Bud Light's Latest Ad, And It's Still Not Looking Good for the Company

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s attempt to distance itself from its catastrophic Bud Light marketing campaign featuring transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney has backfired spectacularly.

On Thursday, the beer giant unveiled a new ad for Bud Light — only to be bombarded with thousands of negative comments and tens of thousands of dislikes on YouTube.







The “Easy to Summer” video — which features people bumbling in a variety of seasonal activities — got ratioed so badly that after garnering a staggering 28,000 dislikes compared with a paltry 662 likes as of Sunday, Bud Light apparently turned off the feature on its YouTube account that displays how many dislikes the post has received.

Bud Light is getting MASSIVELY ratio’d on their most recent woke ad These guys can’t stop losing! pic.twitter.com/VYu8tF7CmQ — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) June 25, 2023

YouTube commenters excoriated the video as another yet misguided “woke” ad that alienates consumers by portraying men as incompetent goons.

“I never thought bud light could get worse but they continue to deliver,” one person wrote.

Is this latest Bud Light ad any good? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Another commenter remarked: “The message of this commercial seems to be, ‘the people who still drink Bud Light are utter morons.'”

Yet another person wrote: “Yes, let’s alienate our core consumer base even more by portraying them as incompetent.”

Of course, it doesn’t help that AB InBev, the Belgian mega-corporation that owns Bud Light, continues to sponsor disturbing LGBT events.

JUST IN: Bud Light appears to be going all in with the LGBT audience as they made a guest appearance at the Toronto Pride Parade. Are they trying to set a record for the quickest destruction of a company in history? Bud Light was a sponsor of the Toronto event where adults were… pic.twitter.com/25f7jtmyQA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 25, 2023

The beverage juggernaut is still struggling after Bud Light sales cratered amid a volcanic conservative boycott over its ploy to use a man who claims he’s a woman to promote its brand.

The situation is so grim that Bud Light is giving away $10,000 a week as part of its “Easy to Summer” campaign, a desperate bid to win back consumers.

The company is also “offering rebates over July 4th weekend” as well as “covering the beer tab where consumers scan for a chance to win $100 toward their tab,” according to a Thursday news release.

On Thursday, Anheuser-Busch pulled back the curtain on its summer marketing campaign that promises to be the biggest in the brand’s history, in a Hail Mary gamble complete with weekly cash giveaways and a new national music tour. https://t.co/yBVicL1toe pic.twitter.com/tfGW5bqLnW — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) June 24, 2023

At this point, it does not appear that Bud Light sales will recover anytime soon.

According to a Fortune report Friday, “Anheuser-Busch shares have tumbled 13% since March 31, the day before Mulvaney’s post went live, wiping out nearly $18 billion in market value.”

When you have to bribe people to drink your beer during the summer, you are in serious trouble.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.