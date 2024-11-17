A seeming David-versus-Goliath video turned out to be anything but — and is going viral again after about eight months.

A verified affiliate account on social media platform X, which boasts millions of followers, posted a video with a simple premise: What happens in contests of strength between adult female bodybuilders and teenage male farmers?

While the answer may be obvious to some, the video still swiftly racked up over six million views in a matter of days, according to public X metrics.

You can watch it for yourself below:

Female body builders vs 16 year old farmers 👀 pic.twitter.com/1SiDAJiIqC — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) November 14, 2024

The video largely showed the younger males outperforming the body builders in various feats of strength.

(The original clip first appeared to go viral back in March, when some YouTube and Instagram accounts began sharing the clips.)

The comments were swift and varied to the clip.

Honestly farmer strength ain’t no joke 😂 This wasn’t even a fair competition. — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) November 14, 2024

“Honestly farmer strength ain’t no joke,” one X account posted, alongside a laughing emoji. “This wasn’t even a fair competition.”

It’s almost as if there are real biological differences between the two sexes. — Gooner Raunak (@GoonerRaunak) November 14, 2024

A different account referenced a rather hot topic in the modern discourse.

“It’s almost as if there are real biological differences between the two sexes,” the X account posted.

Yet another X account also echoed the raging transgenderism debate by referencing a rather infamous incident when it comes to that cultural discussion.

Looks like what happened when the women’s US national team got whipped by a boy’s high school team. — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) November 14, 2024

“Looks like what happened when the women’s US national team got whipped by a boy’s high school team,” the X account posted.

That quip made reference to a time in 2017 when the U.S. women’s national soccer team lost 5-2 to a professional soccer club’s under-15 boys program team.

The X clip is going viral just a week after President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding election-day victory over failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris in a campaign that involved a lot of culture-war issues, including Harris’s past stances on transgenderism.

