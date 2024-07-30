Transgender 'Female' Allegedly Attacks Women's Shelter, Stabs Warden in Gruesome Scene - 'Organs Were Exposed'

With each passing day, it becomes more difficult to distinguish the symptoms of mental illness from the fruits of totalitarianism.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, on July 18, Michelle Silva Perez — a 36-year-old man pretending to be a woman — allegedly attacked a women’s shelter employee in Greenville, South Carolina, with such demonic ferocity that police said the victim’s “internal organs were exposed.”

As of Monday, the female victim — identified only as “Kirby” — remained in stable condition following emergency surgery.

Perez, who allegedly used a sword to commit the heinous attack, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder. A judge denied bond at a hearing last week.

The attack occurred at Shepherd’s Gate shelter, run by Miracle Hill Ministries in Greenville. Perez had been evicted from the shelter the previous evening before allegedly returning with the sword the following day.

Miracle Hill Minstries CEO Ryan T. Duerk explained that deception alone accounted for Perez having received housing in the women’s shelter.

“We found out last night that this attacker, who had been a resident at Shepherd’s Gate for a few weeks, was in fact a male,” Duerk said in a statement.

“Let me assure you that we did not know this or suspect it, and Shepherd’s Gate followed all their procedures for intake appropriately,” he added.

According to a previous statement by Miracle Hill, Perez had been evicted for breaking the rules.

“One of our staff members was attacked by a former guest in the parking lot of our women’s emergency shelter in Greenville,” the statement read, according to Greenville News. “This guest had been disqualified from our program the night before for not following the facility’s guidelines.”

A camera captured Perez’s alleged ambush-style attack.

Transgenderism, of course, springs from only two possible sources: mental illness or narcissism.

For non-violent souls tormented by gender dysphoria, one feels deep sympathy and prays that the underlying despair may quickly abate. The desire to destroy one’s existence has many manifestations, including the delusion that one might become a totally different person through the impossible act of transitioning to the other sex.

For the woke monsters who encourage that delusion, however, one feels only contempt. Indeed, those monsters have helped fuel the epidemic of transgender violence by affirming its core falsehood. After all, one can scarcely imagine someone more dangerous than a fatalistic and self-loathing individual, bombarded by outside messages promoting a persecution complex, who suddenly confronts a direct challenge to his or her cherished delusion.

Thus, when establishment voices promote transgenderism, one cannot help but assume malicious intent.

In fact, the phenomenon has revealed itself as so diabolical that one can now predict the establishment media’s responses.

For instance, readers familiar with this phenomenon might already have guessed how woke media figures have reacted to this story. You do not want to believe that they complained about authorities having “misgendered” Perez, but you know they did.

To cite one appalling example, Inside Edition bemoaned the fact that authorities booked Perez as a male. In fact, the outlet had the audacity to cite a study by the National Institutes of Health, which allegedly found that transgender inmates suffer disproportionately during incarceration in prisons where the population does not match their professed gender identity.

“Transgender women housed in men’s prisons are particularly vulnerable to harassment, violence, and maltreatment from other inmates as well as staff,” the study read.

Meanwhile, Inside Edition treated the actual victim as a prop — “an employee”; “a woman who worked at the shelter” — in its Perez-focused, pearl-clutching, transgender ideology-promoting story.

When the media operates in this manner, it means that the regime’s preferred narrative has triumphed. In this case, it means that alleged transgender criminals matter, and victims do not.

In short, when narrative trumps truth and victims no longer matter, totalitarianism has arrived.

