Share
Lifestyle
Mako Komuro, elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko of Japan, and her husband Kei Komuro pose during a news conference on Tuesday in Tokyo.
Mako Komuro, elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko of Japan, and her husband Kei Komuro pose during a news conference on Tuesday in Tokyo. (Nicolas Datiche - Pool / Getty Images)

Real Life Fairy Tale: Japanese Princess Just Gave Up Everything to Marry Commoner

 By Amanda Thomason  October 27, 2021 at 2:55pm
Share

They say that love conquers all. That seems to be the case for Japan’s Princess Mako of Akishino, daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, who has officially chosen love over her title.

In the Japanese imperial family, only men are in the line of succession. If a female marries a commoner she forfeits her status by default.

Mako met Kei Komuro while attending Tokyo’s International Christian University, and the two were engaged in 2017, the New York Post reported.

Plans for a 2018 wedding were postponed after rumors started to swirl and the couple faced backlash over their intended union.



Trending:
Report: Former CNN Cameraman Exposed as Alleged Congressional Hitman - 'I'm Coming for Him'

There was a scandal involving a mysterious sum of money given to Komuro’s mother, and many saw Mako’s choice of husband as a slap in the face of tradition. Komuro even raised some eyebrows in Japan when he wore his hair in a ponytail.

All the drama allegedly led to a stress disorder for Mako.

The two, both 30, finally tied the knot on Tuesday by filing a legal document and held neither a lavish ceremony nor a reception. They plan to live in New York, where Komuro works for a law firm.



The former princess and Komuro spoke to the media after officially becoming husband and wife. Mako expressed frustration with their critics’ meddling ways.

“I felt fearful, pained and sad that incorrect information was taken as truth, and that these baseless stories spread,” she said, according to NPR.

Many are pointing out that the couple’s exodus from royalty to a new life in the U.S. mirrors that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who also chose to forfeit status and buck tradition.



Mako also turned down a $1.23 million “consolation prize” that is offered to royal women who marry commoners and forfeit their title and position.

Related:
Japanese Governor Unveils the Names of Panda Twins Born at Tokyo Zoo

“For me, Kei-san is a priceless person,” Mako said, according to the Post. “For us, our marriage was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.”

Komuro added that he wanted to “have a warm family with Mako-san” and said, “I live only once and I want to spend it with someone I love.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Real Life Fairy Tale: Japanese Princess Just Gave Up Everything to Marry Commoner
NICU Nurses Go the Extra Mile, Dress Babies in Adorable Costumes for Halloween
'Greatly Indebted': Three People and Dog Rescued Just in Time as Capsized Sailboat Sinks
Mobile Home Sells for $1.5 Million After Buyers Discover There's More to It Than Meets the Eye
Car Crashes, Ejects Passenger and Ignites in Front of Police Department: Driver, Passenger Survive
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.