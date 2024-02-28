Reality Star from Marriage Show Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge - Previous Incident Caught on TLC Cameras?
A participant in one season of the show “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.
Mahmoud El Sherbiny was arrested in connection with an incident involving his wife, Nicole Sherbiny, according to Us Weekly.
The misdemeanor domestic violence charge was filed against El Sherbiny, 31, in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, less than a month after their fifth wedding anniversary, the magazine reported.
YIKES! #90DayFiance star Mahmoud El Sherbiny arrested For domestic violence against wife Nicole (Exclusive Details): https://t.co/JydH2tdP5Q pic.twitter.com/pLDCyp0ArB
— The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) February 23, 2024
The couple first appeared on the reality TV show in January 2023.
“The couple revealed that they met in a fabric store while Nicole was going on a spiritual tour of Egypt,” Us reported.
“I was shopping and there was this super-cute boy, with these big, brown eyes and these big, sexy muscles,” Nicole Sherbiny said on the TLC show, according to Us.
“He said, ‘You should stay in Egypt and be my wife.’ He asked me if I really would marry him, so I said, ‘Yeah, of course, yeah.’”
She returned to the United States, but then went back to Egypt to marry El Sherbiny, according to Us.
Us noted that the couple has had a rocky relationship, with Nicole Sherbiny — who converted to Islam in order to get married — at one point asking Mahmoud if he wanted to divorce.
An Instagram account called Merry Pants said that there could have possibly been a hint of what was to come during the show.
“Remember that fight Nicole and Mahmoud had in public in Egypt where he grabbed her arm?” the account posted.
View this post on Instagram
According to the entertainment website ScreenRant, fights between the two were a regular feature of their time on reality TV.
The site said that first Nicole and later Mahmoud came to the U.S. to live, with his arrival taking place in 2023.
90 Day Fiancé Alum Mahmoud El Sherbiny Arrested for Domestic Violence: Photo Credit: @mahmoud0elsherbiny via Instagram 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Mahmoud El Sherbiny has found himself in legal trouble following his arrest for misdemeanor domestic… https://t.co/XEomc3Lm69
— Gossip Bucket (@GossipBucket) February 26, 2024
Their difficulties were the stuff of promotional material for “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” according to In Touch magazine.
“After four years in Egypt, Nicole has returned to L.A. in hopes that she and Mahmoud can make a life together in America,” the TLC network wrote in a Feb. 14 news release, according to In Touch.
“As Nicole rediscovers herself in Los Angeles, how will Mahmoud cope with the huge cultural differences he’s about to face? Will they be able to find common ground or are their differences too much to overcome?” the release asked.
A less dramatic reality was presented on Instagram when El Shebiny gushed over their marriage in a Feb. 1 post.
“Happy 5th anniversary to the love of my life! Words can’t express how grateful I am to have you by my side,” he wrote.
“You bring joy, love, and laughter to my days, and I cherish every moment we spend together. Thank you for being my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. Here’s to many more years of love and happiness together. I love you endlessly, my beautiful wife,” he wrote.
