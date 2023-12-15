Recent Uptick in Congressional Retirements Provides Golden Opportunity for GOP in 2024

Everybody and their mother knows about the ballyhooed main event of the 2024 elections.

Incumbent President Joe Biden (most likely) will face off with former President Donald Trump (most likely), and it’s easy to think that the pending American decision between the two could quite literally shape the future of this country for generations to come.

There’s certainly some truth to that thought, but it’s also an incomplete thought, because a president is not a monarch — a president’s importance is absolute, but his power isn’t.

That’s why all of the far less interesting Democrat-versus-Republican matchups that don’t involve the presidency on the 2024 ballot should actually be far more interesting to you, a concerned American citizen.

And if you honestly care about tradition and putting America back on a track that we can feel comfortable leaving for our lineages, then it really can’t be stressed enough: 2024 is a golden opportunity for Republicans and conservatives to wrest true control away from the left and their Democratic demagogues.

The New York Times analyzed and reported on what the political landscape in the House is going to look like in 2024, and it provides ample opportunity for conservatives.

The Thursday report pointed out that 11 Republicans will be vacating their House this upcoming election cycle — compared to 22 Democrat vacancies. The majority of these vacancies would be due to a recent surge in retirement announcements, though a number of seat vacancies are due to grander ambitions (aspirations to be a senator, for example.)

Whatever the reason for those vacancies, the importance of them cannot be overstated.

First and foremost, the George Santos debacle has left Republicans with a razor-thin margin in the House. According to Bloomberg, Republicans are currently “enjoying” an eight-seat advantage, 221-213.

Will there be a Red Wave in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Any gains made — and any losses endured — could have seismic effects on that margin.

That, in turn, could have major implications on the ability to help a future President Donald Trump pass legislation, or block future legislation from Biden. Just think of how flaccid a presidency can be when he’s staunchly opposed by either the House or Senate.

Secondly, some of those 22 Democrat vacancies are eminently winnable.

A trio of North Carolina Representatives, Wiley Nickel, Kathy Manning and Jeff Jackson, occupied seats in districts that were actually pro-Trump.

(Due to redistricting, it may not be a 1:1 snapshot of Trump’s performance in North Carolina, but the potential to be flipped remains.)

And this isn’t to suggest that every seat in a pro-Biden district is unattainable.

Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin are all vacating seats in districts that Biden barely won by two, seven and one point, respectively.

Given the tumult that Biden is currently facing in Michigan, the Kildee and Slotkin seats feel especially obtainable.

If Republicans can flip even just one of those vulnerable North Carolina seats on top of those two hypothetical Michigan seats (and obviously keep what they currently have), the division of power in the House would look something like a 224-210 advantage for Republicans — a much more sizable lead that offers some breathing room when trying to pass legislation.

Of course, this is all conjecture and won’t matter a lick if you don’t go out to vote.

So yes, please, go out and vote for the big-ticket name that you think should be the next commander in chief of this country. That is obvious and very important.

But also keep in mind those smaller ticket names vying for House seats. Because it might not be as obvious, but those House seats might actually be just as important.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.