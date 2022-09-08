Red Alert: Man Livestreaming Shooting Spree According to Authorities, Police Desperately Seeking Help

Law enforcement authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, are looking for a young black male livestreaming himself carrying out random shootings.

On Wednesday, the Memphis Police Department put out a series of tweets alerting the public to the current situation.

UPDATE: the vehicle reportedly has a red dealer tag and a rear window busted out. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

“ALERT!! ARMED AND DANGEROUS,” the first tweet pushed out by Memphis PD read.

“Be on the lookout for a male Black occupying a blue or silver sedan (possibly and Infiniti or Nissan) who is responsible for multiple shootings. We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have a specific location of where he is now.”

UPDATE: suspect is now believed to be in a grey Toyota SUV. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

UPDATE: the suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

According to the latest available update, the suspect is still at large.

🚨 This is the 19-year-old man MPD says is on a shooting spree in Memphis. Police are warning everyone to be alert and say he is armed and dangerous. https://t.co/3OKscsoXpK pic.twitter.com/i3ffo6gRz0 — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) September 8, 2022

The Memphis Police Department has advised the public to remain indoors until the situation is resolved.

Mass shooting in Memphis happening now. Multiple people hit by gunfire, their condition is unknown. Gunman driving around shooting people seemingly at random. This story is developing. — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 8, 2022

Videos of the young man’s live stream are flooding social media.

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted out a portion of the shooter’s live stream on social media.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content that some viewers will find disturbing.

Graphic video warning. Breaking: Law enforcement in Memphis, Tenn. have issued alerts over a young black male livestreaming himself carrying out random shootings. pic.twitter.com/7b3DhpKFPT — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2022

The Western Journal has reached out to the Memphis Police Department and will update this story if and when the publication receives a response.

