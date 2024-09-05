Relative of Apalachee School Shooting Suspect Lashes Out as Disturbing New Details Are Discovered

A relative of the Georgia school shooting suspect is standing beside her nephew, hinting at a troubled past in posts lashing out after the rampage.

Annie Polhamus Brown, the aunt of alleged Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, made the posts just hours after gunfire erupted in Winder.

The posts, since removed, came amidst a slew of new and disturbing discoveries about the suspect.

“They are charging my 14yo nephew as an adult, for murder,” Brown wrote, according to the New York Post.

“Yall ready to see Polhamus blood in full throttle? Nah, I wouldn’t either.”

In another post, Brown expressed sympathy for victims and their families, but hinted at problems with Gray himself that could have driven the alleged gunman to open fire.

“I WILL NOT leave my nephew standing alone,” Brown wrote. “When Uvalde happened, I told my own children that ‘only hurt people hurt people.’ I did EVERYTHING I COULD TO FIGHT FOR MY NEPHEW!”

Brown challenged anyone speaking ill against the teenager accused of murdering four people.

“Just check yourself before you speak about a child that never asked to deal with the bull**** he saw on a daily basis!”

Although removed, screenshots of the posts have been circulating on social media.

NEW: Apalachee High School sh**ting suspect Colt Gray’s family is *defending* him after he k*lled four innocent people, threaten to go “full throttle.” Multiple family members have lashed out since the incident. “Just check yourself before you speak about a child that never… pic.twitter.com/K8sEP9DJJk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 5, 2024

The posts echoed what Brown told the Washington Post — that her nephew had mental issues and had been “begging for help” to address them prior to the shooting.

Brown’s stand for her nephew comes as dark discoveries about the alleged shooter have been uncovered.

According to The New York Times, police have found evidence showing Gray had an obsession with school shootings. One in particular, the massacre in Parkland, Florida, seems to be his favored interest

It has already been determined that Gray was on the FBI’s radar for a previous school shooting threat in May 2023.

The threat, made on an online gaming site, were linked to Gray, but he denied making the posts. The FBI said at the time no probable cause was found to warrant arrest or additional law enforcement action.

Among the victims was 14-year-old special needs student, Mason Schermerhorn.

Schermerhorn, who had autism, was murdered alongside another 14-year-old student, Christian Angulo, as well as teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.