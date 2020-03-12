In Remarkably Open Interview, Brit Hume Says Biden Getting Senile and 'I Have Traces of This Myself'

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume believes that Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden is “getting senile,” while confessing “having traces of it” himself.

Hume told Fox host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night that the gaffes the former vice president has been committing recently are of a different nature from those the 77-year-old has made over his decades in public office.

Biden was first elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware in 1972.

Hume contended the types of gaffes Biden now is making are “something new.”

“If you’ve known him long enough, you kind of get used to that and you think they’re kind of funny and they’re just part of who he is and they’re kind of harmless,” the veteran journalist said.

“Kind of appealing, I would say,” Carlson responded.

“More recently, however, he’s begun to forget things,” Hume went on to note. “He didn’t know what state he’s in, he couldn’t remember where he was when he met with the Parkland [Florida] students, when he said he was in the White House.”

Biden, in fact, had been out of office for over a year when the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting occurred in February 2018 during the Trump administration.

Hume said that suggests Biden, “like so many people his age, is losing his memory and is getting senile.”

“I don’t think there’s any doubt about it,” he contended. “I have traces of this myself. I know what it feels like. Sometimes you’re confused, sometimes you can’t remember, what are you supposed to do the next morning?”

“And I’m not running for president, and it’s probably a good thing I’m not,” the 76-year-old added.

Some of Biden’s more high-profile gaffes of late have included, not being able to finish quoting one of the most popular passages of the Declaration of Independence, “all men are created equal.”

“You know the thing,” Biden said.

Joe Biden tries to quote the Declaration of Independence, failspic.twitter.com/ULzGB0XtQK — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 2, 2020

He also referred to Super Tuesday as Super Thursday.

While campaigning in New Hampshire, Biden thought he was in Vermont.

Maybe that’s a little understandable, given the close proximity of the states, but New Hampshire is the first in the nation primary and presumably that’s why he was there last summer.

Biden talks w/press in Keene, NH: “I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town…everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot.” pic.twitter.com/0hKsgiDfwM — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) August 24, 2019

On Tuesday, a staffer tried to move the former vice president along after he cursed at an autoworker in Michigan, calling the man “full of s—” regarding knowing the candidate’s Second Amendment views.

Biden shushed his staffer and then told the man, “You don’t need an AR-14.”

He was clearly trying to refer to the popular AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Hume speculated that the Democrats might regret rallying around Biden.

“I think that over time the danger for him and for his party is that he may say something that is so outlandish, and so suggestive that his cognitive faculties have failed him, that Democratic voters are going to say, ‘Oh, my Lord, what do we got here?’” Hume said.

Sad to say as I like Biden personally and always have. https://t.co/AX5OuXSJFg — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 11, 2020

Another scenario that seems entirely feasible is that Biden will not ultimately be the Democratic Party nominee but is simply the means used to block socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont from obtaining the prize.

It is not clear whether Biden can garner the 1,991 pledged delegates required to secure the nomination during the primary elections.

If Sanders stays in the race, he could siphon off enough delegates to deny Biden the win. Democrats award pledged delegates proportionally, based on the primary election results within each state.

A contested Democratic convention would follow in Milwaukee in July, when anyone, maybe even Hillary Clinton, could become the party’s nominee.

