Remembering Steve Irwin on the Anniversary of His Tragic Death

This week marks the 17th anniversary of “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin’s sudden and shocking death.

The legendary Australian conservationist, educator and television personality died on September 4, 2006, from an injury sustained during the filming of one of his trademark wildlife documentaries.

A short-tail stingray stung Irwin in the chest as he swam in shallow water near Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Irwin suffered immediate cardiac arrest and died an hour later.

Probably not everyone remembers where they were when they learned of Irwin’s tragic death. But many people likely had the same reaction: He seemed indestructible.

Indeed, Irwin seemed indestructible in more ways than one.

Beginning in 1996, Irwin and his wife Terri co-hosted “The Crocodile Hunter,” which featured Irwin in shockingly close encounters with dangerous wildlife, particularly crocodiles. The popular show ran on Animal Planet until 2004 and made Irwin an international celebrity.

Despite occasional close calls, Irwin always seemed to have things under control. That self-confidence developed at an early age. As a boy, he learned about reptiles and wildlife in general from his conservationist parents.

Thus, viewers always knew that Irwin would be OK.

The Crocodile Hunter’s indestructible aura also stemmed from his infectious personality. Irwin seemed never to have a bad day. His passion for wildlife made him as much of a legend as did his adventures.

“Crikey!” — Australian slang for surprise — became his signature expression.

In fact, Irwin’s widow Terri and children Bindi and Robert have carried on Steve’s work through their own Animal Planet series, “Crikey! It’s the Irwins.“

Meanwhile, Irwin’s Australia Zoo, which he took over from his parents in 1991 and which Terri, Bindi and Robert continue to operate, publishes the quarterly Crikey! Magazine.

Irwin’s immense popularity helped the Australia Zoo thrive. Today, the zoo’s success has allowed the Irwins to expand wildlife conservation and care initiatives important to Steve.

“We just — just — finished one of his greatest goals which was to open an elephant hospital in Indonesia,” Terri told Buzz Feed News in 2019.

Indeed, Irwin’s surviving loved ones have built their lives around his legacy.

“These are the things we talk about,” Terri added, “and it’s so important to continue his mission.”

Bindi was only 8 years old when her father died. In June, she told E!News that the pain of his loss never goes away.

“When you lose someone it really is like losing a piece of your heart,” she said. “And it’s really, really difficult. Some days you feel like curling up in a little corner because it’s all too hard.”

Steve Irwin’s enthusiasm and love for all of God’s creation endeared him to millions. Others will carry on his work, but there will never be another Crocodile Hunter.

