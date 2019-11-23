Renowned Academic Claims He May Have Solved the Mystery of King Tut's Death

The mystery of Tutankhamun’s death has fascinated historians and the general public alike for decades. Now, one leading archaeologist has claimed that he is nearing an answer.

Egyptian archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass told the Daily Star that thanks to a “new machine,” he may soon be able to prove that Tut died in a chariot accident.

The pharaoh is widely believed to have lived with a variety of medical conditions.

According to National Geographic, he suffered from a deformed foot and contracted malaria multiple times.

His parents were also thought to be siblings, which could also have adversely affected Tut’s health.

“We will find out through a new machine that we have for DNA, we will find out all the genetics diseases that he had,” Hawass told the Star.

“We know that he had a fracture on his left leg and that fracture was an accident that happened to him two days before he died.”

Hawass said that his machine could determine whether Tut had contracted an infection in that leg.

“If he had an infection then this will confirm the idea that he died in an accident,” he said.

“If he had an infection, it meant that he died in a chariot.”

Hawass touted the role that DNA has already played in the investigations into Tut’s life.

“Through DNA we found out Akhenaten was his father and we found out that KV35 was his mother,” he told the Star.

Akhenaten, the “heretic king” is famous for abolishing Egypt’s pantheon of gods, according to National Geographic.

A second National Geographic article explains that KV35YL, Tut’s mother, refers to the “Younger Lady” thought to be Akhenaten’s sister.

Hawass told the Star that his findings will be announced next year.

“Next year will be an important announcement to reveal more secrets behind the golden boy,” he said.

