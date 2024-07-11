Rep. Thomas Massie Gives New Details About Wife's Death, Responds to 'Conspiracy Theories'

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky on Thursday offered a gentle retort to those who have posted conspiracy theories about the death of his wife.

Rhonda Massie died at 51 on June 27.

No cause of death has been announced, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

“Although I first reacted with indignation to internet conspiracy theories about her death, I’ve since been amused because I know Rhonda would have laughed, and if I were on the outside I might have similar concerns,” Massie wrote in a post on X.

“Without violating her privacy, I can dismiss some of those theories by disclosing: she did not take the COVID shots (we were both seropositive by the time they became available), our house is very secure, family was in the house the night she passed, and an autopsy has been conducted (we do not yet have results),” the conservative congressman said.

Massie noted that he and Rhonda began dating as teenagers and had been together ever since.

“I have joked that after poring through hundreds of photographs of us since high school, the only credible conspiracy I can offer is a gorgeous girl who was a literal genius conspired to make a congressman, who would be steerable by no one but her, out of an awkward nerd by taking him as her boyfriend at age 16 and committing to decades of continuously molding him into something better,” he wrote.

Elsewhere in his post, Massie wrote, “I am still devastated, but the four wonderful children she brought into this world and nurtured so perfectly have surrounded me with love and comfort.”

It’s been two weeks since my lovely Rhonda passed and I am still devastated, but the four wonderful children she brought into this world and nurtured so perfectly have surrounded me with love and comfort. Over 1,000 friends and family attended her services and/or sent flowers… — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 11, 2024

The congressman said he has not been alone.

“Over 1,000 friends and family attended her services and/or sent flowers and other tributes to her memory. I want to thank them and those of you who have prayed for us and who have honored Rhonda in other ways,” he said.

“Our family has cried hard and we have laughed at happy memories of her. With the help of others who have experienced similar losses, I have accepted I can get through this but I will never get over this. I don’t ever want to lose her memory.”

Having stepped back from his work, Massie said he was heading back to Congress.

“I beg your forgiveness for the votes I missed during this difficult period. With Rhonda no longer with me, I will strive to summon the grace and patience and wisdom she quietly and selflessly dedicated to the effort of serving you,” the congressman wrote.

Massie announced his wife’s passing in a June 28 post on X.

“Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven,” he said.

Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven. Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/tTSWXeLCG0 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 28, 2024

“Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time,” the congressman wrote.

