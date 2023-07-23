Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky hit the tone of the nation, when it comes to the Biden administration’s latest push for new regulations on residential water heaters, in three words:

“Leave us alone.”

"Leave us alone."



The U.S. Department of Energy has proposed new energy efficiency standards for residential water heaters, requiring electric heaters to use heat pump technology and gas-fired heaters to adopt condensing technology, according to Reuters.

The Biden administration lauded these new standards, with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm saying the proposal “builds on the unprecedented actions already taken by this administration to lower energy costs for working families.”

In his tweet, Massie put into words what most Americans have already figured out despite the government’s continuous efforts to have us believe that such changes will save us money.

“These products already exist in the free market,” Massie said. “Consumers should decide whether the upfront cost of a heat-pump water heater is worth the possible long term savings. In many cases, the monthly savings never make up for the upfront cost of the equipment.”

“Heat-pump water heaters can save energy, but they make less sense in northern climates,” Massie’s thread continued. “That’s because they extract heat from the surrounding air… warm air that your furnace will have to work harder to replace. There’s ‘no free lunch’ from these water heaters in the winter.”

Heat-pump water heaters can save energy, but they make less sense in northern climates.

“Heat-pump water heaters also take a long time to make a tank of hot water,” Massie added. “But on-demand water heaters make hot water as needed, avoiding heat losses from a big tank. Depending on personal circumstances, cheaper on -demand heaters might be more economical than mandated heaters.”

Heat-pump water heaters also take a long time to make a tank of hot water.



While many lawmakers sign legislation without fully understanding its repercussions, Massie is one representative uniquely qualified to comment on such issues. The Kentucky congressman has two engineering degrees (electrical and mechanical) from MIT.

So when he says that water heaters are not a one-size-fits-all proposition for all Americans, lawmakers should listen.

But that would require the administration to care about what Americans want.

The new proposed regulations on water heaters come on the heels of proposed regulations that would restrict consumers’ options for purchasing home gas-powered furnaces in the future, as reported by Fox News in June.

The new proposed regulations on water heaters come on the heels of proposed regulations that would restrict consumers' options for purchasing home gas-powered furnaces in the future, as reported by Fox News in June.



The new regulations would require furnaces to achieve an annual fuel utilization efficiency (AFUE) of 95 percent by 2029, meaning they should convert at least 95 percent of fuel into heat. The current market standard for AFUE in residential furnaces is 80 percent.

To achieve extra efficiency, non-condensing gas furnaces, which are cheaper, would be phased out of the market.

But not all houses are compatible with the new condensing gas furnaces.

This means if your old furnace goes on the fritz, under the new rules, you’re going to be out of luck, having to face installation costs and the possibility of additional retrofits to meet the new efficiency standards, the cost of which would far exceed the savings you would make from a slightly more fuel-efficient furnace.

We’ve all been there — encountering that can’t-miss sale at the grocery store encouraging you to “spend money to save money.”

Most of us grow up and learn from these mistakes.

And if you prefer to buy 20 boxes of cereal on sale and have to throw half of it out, that’s fine too.

The point is the choice should be the consumer’s, not the government’s.

As Massie said, “Leave us alone.”

