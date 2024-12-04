Share
Then-"Fox and Friends" co-host Pete Hegseth, left, interviews Kelly Rowland, second from left, with Ainsley Earhardt, second from right, and Brian Kilmeade, right, in New York City on March 21, 2016.
Then-"Fox and Friends" co-host Pete Hegseth, left, interviews Kelly Rowland, second from left, with Ainsley Earhardt, second from right, and Brian Kilmeade, right, in New York City on March 21, 2016. (Ben Gabbe / Getty Images)

Numerous Former Colleagues of Pete Hegseth Rush to Set the Record Straight After NBC's 'Cowardly' Hit Piece

 By Michael Schwarz  December 4, 2024 at 2:37pm
The diabolical establishment media has lost credibility everywhere except among establishment figures whose interests it protects.

Unfortunately, some of those establishment figures serve as senators who must vote to confirm President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

Thus, cognizant of the need to counter the media narrative, many former colleagues took to the social media platform X on Tuesday and early Wednesday to defend Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for secretary of Defense, against an anonymously-sourced NBC hit piece.

A decorated veteran and longtime Fox News host, Hegseth left the network last month after receiving Trump’s nomination.

NBC reported on Tuesday that “10 current and former Fox employees,” each of whom “asked not to be named because of fear of retaliation,” spoke with the establishment outlet about their concerns regarding what they described as Hegseth’s history of excessive drinking.

“Everyone would be talking about it behind the scenes before he went on the air,” an unnamed former Fox employee recalled.

Needless to say, that sort of “journalism” did not sit well with many of Hegseth’s supporters.

In fact, a number of former colleagues went on the record to refute the NBC hit piece.

Should Donald Trump replace Pete Hegseth?

“I’ve worked with @PeteHegseth since the beginning,” Fox News co-host and weather anchor Janice Dean posted. “Never witnessed any of this behavior from him. Always kind, professional and hard working. A good man that loves his family and his country.”

“Fox & Friends Weekend” co-hosts Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy denounced the hit piece in more colorful terms. Each called the anonymously-sourced story “horses***.”

Cain, in fact, offered himself to NBC as “your only on the record source.”

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Related:
Trump Reportedly Considering Former Rival for Cabinet Position as Pete Hegseth Struggles

“You now have 2 people who sat next to him 8+ hours a week on the record. Will you retract or correct your story?” Campos-Duffy wrote.

Meanwhile, former Fox booking producer Breanna Morello drafted a letter in support of Hegseth. She posted it to X and pledged to send it to “EVERY” senator.

Longtime colleague Dr. Nicole Saphier confirmed that in eight years she never once suspected that Hegseth had “consumed anything other than an egg sandwich and coffee before going on air.”

Indeed, the list of Hegseth defenders and NBC critics on X grew quite long.

As often happens, the establishment’s assault on Hegseth appears coordinated.

For instance, late Tuesday a report broke that Trump had considered replacing Hegseth with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Whether or not that happens, the establishment and its media minions have not yet had their pound of flesh.

First, they attacked former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Trump’s nominee for attorney general.

Then, when Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration, they turned on Hegseth.

If they succeed in tanking Hegseth’s nomination, they will turn to another anti-establishment candidate. Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the president-elect’s choice as secretary of Health and Human Services, will almost certainly endure similar treatment.

Thus, senators must know what Hegseth’s former colleagues — at least the brave ones — actually think of him.

Then, if the defense of Hegseth succeeds, perhaps those same senators will learn what so many of us learned a long time ago: always ignore the lying establishment media.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation