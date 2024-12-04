The diabolical establishment media has lost credibility everywhere except among establishment figures whose interests it protects.

Unfortunately, some of those establishment figures serve as senators who must vote to confirm President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

Thus, cognizant of the need to counter the media narrative, many former colleagues took to the social media platform X on Tuesday and early Wednesday to defend Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for secretary of Defense, against an anonymously-sourced NBC hit piece.

A decorated veteran and longtime Fox News host, Hegseth left the network last month after receiving Trump’s nomination.

NBC reported on Tuesday that “10 current and former Fox employees,” each of whom “asked not to be named because of fear of retaliation,” spoke with the establishment outlet about their concerns regarding what they described as Hegseth’s history of excessive drinking.

“Everyone would be talking about it behind the scenes before he went on the air,” an unnamed former Fox employee recalled.

Needless to say, that sort of “journalism” did not sit well with many of Hegseth’s supporters.

In fact, a number of former colleagues went on the record to refute the NBC hit piece.

“I’ve worked with @PeteHegseth since the beginning,” Fox News co-host and weather anchor Janice Dean posted. “Never witnessed any of this behavior from him. Always kind, professional and hard working. A good man that loves his family and his country.”

I’ve worked with @PeteHegseth since the beginning. Never witnessed any of this behavior from him. Always kind, professional and hard working. A good man that loves his family and his country. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 4, 2024

“Fox & Friends Weekend” co-hosts Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy denounced the hit piece in more colorful terms. Each called the anonymously-sourced story “horses***.”

Cain, in fact, offered himself to NBC as “your only on the record source.”

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Your story is horseshit @NBCNews. Put my name on it. On the record. It’ll be your only on the record source.

Signed,

The guy who sat next to him for 8 hours every week for five years starting at 6am. — Will Cain (@willcain) December 3, 2024

“You now have 2 people who sat next to him 8+ hours a week on the record. Will you retract or correct your story?” Campos-Duffy wrote.

The losers at @NBCNews never reached out to me either. @willcain is right – your story IS horseshit. You now have 2 people who sat next to him 8+ hours a week on the record. Will you retract or correct your story? https://t.co/s5YJsI23EV — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) December 4, 2024

Meanwhile, former Fox booking producer Breanna Morello drafted a letter in support of Hegseth. She posted it to X and pledged to send it to “EVERY” senator.

Running a hit piece on a man that’s solely based on anonymous sources is cowardly and isn’t journalism. I’m willing to go on the record regarding Pete Hegseth. As a former Fox booking producer, I’ve never heard a negative remark about Hegseth–until now. This is the letter I… pic.twitter.com/lFvUAceqIj — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 4, 2024

Longtime colleague Dr. Nicole Saphier confirmed that in eight years she never once suspected that Hegseth had “consumed anything other than an egg sandwich and coffee before going on air.”

I have routinely sat on the couch with @PeteHegseth for 8 years. Not once did I suspect he had consumed anything other than an egg sandwich and coffee before going on air. pic.twitter.com/vjDQUpV9il — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) December 4, 2024

Indeed, the list of Hegseth defenders and NBC critics on X grew quite long.

Add me also. Pete has always been the epitome of a class act and a great guy. These attacks are shameful BS. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 4, 2024

No one ask me my opinion about the great @PeteHegseth aka my friend! Here I am sitting next to this great American!https://t.co/IIzIlV5vjO — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) December 4, 2024

I’ve co-hosted with Pete and have never experienced anything like what was claimed in this anonymously-sourced report. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 4, 2024

I have known @PeteHegseth since we were both at The Blaze way back when and as a contributor for Fox since 2017, I have never once seen this type of reported lies or behavior. He’s always been a gentleman and great guy! https://t.co/U5DkD6HYLZ — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) December 4, 2024

I can’t stand the propaganda practice of using anonymous sources to smear political opponents, as NBC does here. FWIW, I have nothing but good things to say about Pete and the anonymously sourced stories don’t match my personal experience in any way. Quite the contrary, in fact. https://t.co/i2lPDbiAG2 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 4, 2024

As often happens, the establishment’s assault on Hegseth appears coordinated.

For instance, late Tuesday a report broke that Trump had considered replacing Hegseth with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Whether or not that happens, the establishment and its media minions have not yet had their pound of flesh.

First, they attacked former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Trump’s nominee for attorney general.

Then, when Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration, they turned on Hegseth.

If they succeed in tanking Hegseth’s nomination, they will turn to another anti-establishment candidate. Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the president-elect’s choice as secretary of Health and Human Services, will almost certainly endure similar treatment.

Thus, senators must know what Hegseth’s former colleagues — at least the brave ones — actually think of him.

Then, if the defense of Hegseth succeeds, perhaps those same senators will learn what so many of us learned a long time ago: always ignore the lying establishment media.

