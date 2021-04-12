Login
Report: Biden Is About to Nominate Cindy McCain for a Coveted Position

By Jack Davis
Published April 12, 2021 at 9:48am
Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is in line for an ambassador position in the Biden administration, according to a new report.

McCain and her husband were staunch opponents of former President Donald Trump despite being Republicans. She supported President Joe Biden in the presidential election, and he ended up winning Arizona.

According to Politico, McCain will now be named U.S. ambassador to the United Nations World Food Programme. The agency is based in Rome.

McCain, 66, previously worked to fight world hunger and human trafficking as the chair of the board of trustees for the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University.

McCain was also a member of Biden’s transition team. Earlier speculation indicated she could be named the administration’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, according to Axios.

In February she indicated she would take a role in the administration.

“Of course I would,” McCain told CBS’ Lee Cowan. “You can’t turn down when a president says to you, ‘We need you.’”

The news caused a buzz on Twitter.


In a January Op-Ed for Deseret News, McCain explained her support for Biden.

Should Biden select McCain for this role?

“Biden has already made clear how he’ll lead: He will work for the good of the country rather than the good of himself and his own party. That’s the way he and John worked when they were both in the Senate,” she wrote.

Sen. McCain served in the Senate from 1987 until his death in 2018. Biden served in the Senate from 1972 until 2009, when he became vice president in the Obama administration.

“We were good friends with the Bidens,” Cindy McCain told CNN host Anderson Cooper.

She said her late husband would be pleased Biden defeated Trump.

“And I just know he is looking down and going, ‘You did the right thing.'”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







