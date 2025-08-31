Report: Bullet Pierced NFL Team's Facility, Came Within Feet of Striking Super Bowl-Winning Head Coach

Five yards is not a lot in the world of the NFL, but news reports indicate that is all that separated Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid from a bullet that came zipping through the window of his office in a May 4, 2024, incident that is only now coming to light.

Reid was working at the team’s Kansas City practice facility when, shortly after midnight, a bullet broke a window in the office, according to USA Today.

The Super Bowl-winning coach was not hurt in the incident.

“When officers arrived they were told by overnight security that someone in the building alerted them to hearing a noise and observed what appeared to be a bullet hole in a window,” Kansas City Police Department representative Capt. Jacob Beccina said in a statement.

“Because the building was occupied at the time of the bullet coming through the window the case is being investigated as an aggravated assault. No one was struck, and there were no injuries associated with the incident,” he said.

No one has been charged, Beccina said.

The incident was not shared with most members of the organization, the report said. Bulletproof glass was later installed in Reid’s office.

The team’s practice facility is part of Kansas City’s Truman Sports Complex, which includes GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium.

“Based on investigation to this point there is no indication this was a targeted incident at any person or organization,” police said, according to People.

The bullet that smashed through Reid’s window ended up in a wall between the office’s bathroom and its entry door, according to the Kansas City Star.

Two other bullets hit the facility that day.

One was fired into the third floor of the building, one floor above Reid’s office; the other struck an outdoor air conditioning unit.

The Star noted that the bullet landed “roughly 15 feet from Reid’s desk — the approximate distance between a 15-month well-kept secret and a stunning tragedy.

Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said the team did not want to share information related to security, according to KMBC-TV.

“When you think of this organization and what we do. Tomorrow night there will be 70,000 people in our stadium. It’s our job to keep them safe,” he said last Thursday.

“Rest assured that we invest everything we possibly can to make that happen. We have access to things that other people don’t have access to. We utilize that to make sure not only our stadium, but our training facility is as safe as it can be,” he said.

“We sat with the experts on both the investigation side, as well the communication side, as well as the safety side, and we decided this was the right path to take,” Donovan said, according to NBC.

