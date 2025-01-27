Share
The Buffalo Bills attempt a fourth-down conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday. (@awfulannouncing / X screen shot)

NFL Facing Backlash Over Game-Changing 4th Quarter Call as Chiefs Reach 3rd Straight Super Bowl

 By Bryan Chai  January 27, 2025 at 8:45am
The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl for the third straight time, cementing the franchise as the modern day dynasty-to-beat, not unlike the New England Patriots of the aughts and 2010’s.

And not unlike those Patriots teams of yore, there’s an awful lot of controversy surrounding the Chiefs’ sustained success and whatever role the referees play in it.

That controversy only got worse after the team’s 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

In fact, it was actually the New York Post that appeared to best sum up fan frustration with what happened Sunday night: It’s “[h]ard to fully appreciate Chiefs’ greatness when every questionable call goes their way.”

That was probably the biggest talking point to emerge from a game where the Chiefs just punched their ticket to potential immortality (no NFL team has won three Super Bowls in a row, like the Chiefs now have a chance to do), and the NFL can’t be thrilled about that.

But for as unhappy as the NFL may be, fans of the sport seem even more apoplectic after — once again — “every questionable call” just happened to break in favor of the dynastic Chiefs.

And no example of that was more controversial than what happened in the fourth quarter of the game when Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared (the operative term) to convert a 4th down quarterback sneak.

That is … until he didn’t, in a call and review that stunned CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo:

That call proved to be the fatal one for the Bills, as Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes promptly engineered a go-ahead touchdown drive that would give Kansas City the lead for good.

Exacerbating matters, it appears that the referee with the better view of the ball was overruled:

But it was hardly the only head-scratching moment from the referees.

Here’s a pretty blatant and obvious delay of game penalty that was just … magically not assessed:

Just before that phantom delay of game, here’s an incompletion that was somehow ruled complete, despite the receiver not having control of the ball and the ground clearly helping him:

Here’s Taylor Swift’s boyfriend blatantly taunting his opponents and somehow drawing a penalty on the Bills with a pro-wrestling-like flop:

Any one of these incidents in isolation, and perhaps NFL fans chalk it up to human error.

But in totality? It’s got NFL fans openly wondering if they should boycott the biggest NFL game of the year:

To be clear, the Bills made plenty of blunders on their own (including head coach Sean McDermott’s stubborn insistence on using Josh Allen quarterback sneaks when the Chiefs obviously had that specific play totally sniffed out and neutralized):

And yes, overwhelming success often begets overwhelming jealousy (this writer is a Patriots fan, so I’ve seen this song and dance before).

But the NFL clearly has an officiating problem on its hands — even if it’s merely perception.

Conversation