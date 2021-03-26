Login
Report: Israeli Ship Hit with Missile Launched by Iran

A container ship on the open sea is pictured in the stock image above.bugto / Getty ImagesA container ship on the open sea is pictured in the stock image above. (bugto / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published March 25, 2021 at 5:28pm
Iran appears to have escalated months of naval jousting with Israel after an Israeli-owned ship was reportedly struck by a missile Thursday in the Gulf of Oman.

The cargo ship Lori, owned by XT Management Ltd., which is based in Haifa, was en route from Tanzania to India when it was attacked, according to The Times of Israel.

No one was reported injured in the attack. The ship was able to continue toward its destination.

Although no formal blame for the attack was made, media accounts fingered Iran as the most likely culprit.

“This isn’t the start of a naval campaign, rather we’re in the midst of one,” intelligence analyst Ronen Solomon said, according to Bloomberg.

Last month, another Israeli-owned ship was the victim of an explosion in the Gulf of Oman.

Israel blamed that attack on Iran as well, according to Haaretz.

“Iran is the greatest enemy of Israel, I am determined to halt it. We are hitting it in the entire region,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time of last month’s attack on Israeli shipping, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Iran denied any connection to the attack.

Haaretz also noted that Israel is suspected of attacking several dozen Iranian oil tankers and that an Iranian container ship was attacked in the Mediterranean Sea two weeks ago.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel has used mines and similar weapons against Iranian vessels in attacks that damaged but did not sink the tankers.

In further reporting on Israel’s efforts against Iran, Haaretz noted, “It’s likely that in a large number of the other incidents, quiet acts of sabotage were carried out that damaged critical functions of the ships without this entailing the detonation of a bomb or the firing of a missile. In some cases ships were destroyed beyond repair, and the Iranians had to tow them back to the home port.”

In 2019, attacks on shipping in the Persian Gulf that were blamed on Iran ratcheted up tensions in the region, leading to a U.S. military buildup.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







