Report: Script Dispute That Got Physical Between Kevin Costner and This 'Yellowstone' Cast Member Led to Show's Demise

Kevin Costner allegedly “lunged” at fellow actor Wes Bentley on the set of “Yellowstone” after a dispute over the show’s script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The confrontation, which also left actress Kelly Reilly in tears, reportedly forced a temporary production shutdown and ultimately contributed to the show’s demise.

“It began, as so many arguments do, at a kitchen table,” the outlet reported.

During a scene filmed in Utah, Costner pressed Bentley (Jamie Dutton) to ignore series creator Taylor Sheridan’s script and perform the moment “his way.”

Bentley refused, telling Costner (John Dutton) he had signed up for a Taylor Sheridan show, “not a Kevin Costner production,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Kevin didn’t like that, and he lunged at him,” an insider quoted by the outlet said. “No fists were thrown, but they were in each other’s faces, pushing and shoving and just getting hot until they had to be separated.”

Witnesses told the outlet that Reilly (Beth Dutton) was “in tears” as crew members intervened.

Production halted briefly before resuming.

The report described the incident as a “tipping point” on a set already tense with “creative power struggles and bruised egos.”

It apparently came to embody wider tensions between Costner and Sheridan.

“The incident with Wes was the line in the sand,” another source told The Hollywood Reporter.

The persona added, “Everyone loved Wes and so that really made Taylor upset.”

Paramount’s “Yellowstone” premiered in 2018 and quickly became cable’s top scripted show by Season 3, striking a chord with a variety of audiences.

But by early 2023, at the height of its popularity, the network confirmed Season 5 would be its last after a long delay.

Costner, whose character was a fan favorite, was written out of the final episodes.

The actor’s shocking departure followed disputes over scheduling, creative control, and his focus on his self-funded “Horizon” Western films.

The 70-year-old previously clashed with co-stars and directors, including Clint Eastwood and Kurt Russell, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet reported, “There’s a long list of people in Hollywood who swear they’ll never work with Costner again.”

