A gunshot reportedly tore through the window of a GOP field office in Arizona on Thursday during a Trump Victory event.

Multiple witnesses said that it “seemed like a gunshot, based on their experience with weaponry,” a Republican National Committee official told Fox News.

A group of five volunteers had gathered at the GOP office in Mohave County to host an online “MAGA Meet Up” event.

While no one was hurt, the RNC official did refer to the incident as a “scary situation.”

A Bullhead City Police spokesperson said Friday that authorities are “investigating an aggravated assault and criminal damage incident at the” GOP office.

However, the spokesperson added to Fox that at this time, police do not believed the damage was caused by a firearm.

In a statement sent to The Western Journal, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward responded to what she called “an unmistakable attack.”

“Last night, there was an unmistakable attack on a clearly marked local Republican office in Bullhead City, Arizona, when our volunteers — several of whom have military backgrounds — heard a gunshot shatter a window near the front door,” Ward said.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt. After recent horrendous attacks against supporters of President Trump in Florida, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and now here, enough is enough.

“Americans should not have to live in fear that expressing their political beliefs will result in physical harm or retaliation.”

Additionally, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel took to Twitter on Friday to denounce the “pattern of violence” against the president’s supporters.

This pattern of violence against @realDonaldTrump’s supporters needs to end. It doesn’t matter whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, there is no place for these disgusting acts of violence in our politics.https://t.co/kQsMKamY84 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 29, 2020

“This pattern of violence against @realDonaldTrump’s supporters needs to end,” the chairwoman wrote.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, there is no place for these disgusting acts of violence in our politics.”

They weren’t the only Republicans to speak out.

“Last night, another group of President Donald Trump supporters appeared to be targeted when a gun shot was fired into a clearly-marked local Republican office while they were inside hosting an event,” Trump Victory spokesman Rick Gorka told Fox News.

“Thankfully no one was hurt.”

This latest incident in Arizona follows a series of violent attacks on Trump supporters.

Only a few months prior in February, a New Hampshire man was arrested for allegedly slapping a teenage Trump supporter.

Additionally, there have been several instances in the years since Trump’s 2016 election of supporters wearing “Make America Great Again” hats who have been targeted with physical violence.

The Western Journal reached out to a representative from Trump Victory, but did not receive a response before publication.

