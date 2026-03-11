Republican Sen. John Cornyn Calls on GOP to Change Filibuster and Pass SAVE Act as He Prepares for Primary Runoff Against Ken Paxton

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas called on fellow Senate Republicans to change the chamber’s filibuster rules and pass the “SAVE Act” as he faces a primary runoff against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton wrote an op-ed that was posted to his official website and published by the New York Post, outlining why he wants to take action.

A brief message above the opinion piece cited “unprecedented Democrat obstruction” as the main reason for moving forward, adding that, “Republicans can deliver on the America First agenda and the mandate given to them and President Trump by the American people.”

“In 2022, Chuck Schumer and 47 other Senate Democrats tried to change the rules of the US Senate and ‘nuke’ the filibuster to ram through a left-wing takeover of election laws,” Cornyn wrote. “They were just barely stopped by two holdout Democrats who were promptly driven out of their party and into retirement.

“In 2024, Schumer confirmed to reporters that Democrats mean to finish the job and kill the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold the next time they take the majority,” he continued. “For many years, I believed that if the US Senate scrapped the filibuster, Texas and our nation would stand to lose more than we would gain.

“My fellow conservatives and I have proudly used the 60-vote threshold to protect the country from all sorts of bad ideas and dangerous policies,” the Texas Republican explained. “But when the reality on the ground changes, leaders must take stock and adapt.”

The former Republican whip, who serves as the chairman of several powerful subcommittees, accused Democrats of “weaponizing” Senate rules to block election reform.

He added that “Democrats, with their votes and statements, have already dealt the filibuster a fatal blow: The Senate rules will change eventually, whether Republicans like it or not.”

Cornyn believes there are two options: “unilaterally disarm” or “stand and fight.”

“Democrats started this fight. Now Republicans should finish it,” he declared. “The president has made the SAVE America Act his ‘number one priority,’ and he is right. But it’s also urgent to overcome other aspects of the far left’s obstruction.”

“After careful consideration, I support whatever changes to Senate rules that may prove necessary for us to get the SAVE America Act and homeland security funding past the Democrats’ obstruction, through the Senate, and on the president’s desk for his signature.”

Cornyn also endorsed invoking the “talking filibuster,” which would force Democrats to continually speak in defense of their position. Once Democrats are either exhausted or sign a cloture petition to end debate, the legislation can be passed with a simple majority.

In the event of a 50-50 tie, Vice President J.D. Vance would cast the deciding vote.

The veteran lawmaker also made the case for his reelection, which should come as no surprise, given that he’s locked in a tight runoff race with Paxton.

Despite having already served 24 years in the Senate, Cornyn wants voters to give him another bite at the apple for an additional six-year term.

Cornyn and his allies reportedly spent about $80 million just to get him this far.

Paxton said he would consider dropping out of the Senate race entirely if the SAVE Act is passed.

If it doesn’t pass, however, Texas might be sending a new senator to Washington for the first time since 2012.

