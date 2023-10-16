Share
Commentary

Republicans in Danger of Being Forced Into Speaker Deal with Democrats

 By Bryan Chai  October 16, 2023 at 8:54am
Few things are more emblematic of the fractured state of the Republican party than the three-ring circus that has enveloped the vacant speaker of the House role.

After all, what does it say about the GOP that it must expend so much time and resources in replacing the ousted Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, instead of focusing on replacing or ousting the Democratic incumbent president?

Nothing good to be sure — but even the most dour prognosticators probably didn’t see this coming.

Things have gotten so bad for Republican lawmakers that they are now openly discussing a deal with the figurative blue devils of the Democratic party to get a new speaker appointed.

Yes. It’s really come to this.

On Saturday’s edition of “Face the Nation,” Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, admitted as much to CBS’s Margaret Brennan.

You can watch the relevant segment below:



“Do you think that there is an alternate here where Republicans work with Democrats to find a mutually acceptable speaker?” Brennan asked.

Will some Republicans move to strike a deal with Democrats?

After claiming that working with Democrats would not be his preference and noting that McCarthy’s ouster — the event that sparked all this madness — was only possible because of Democrats, Turner opened up that it may be unavoidable.

And Turner stressed that the blame for that should fall on the shoulders of a handful of “radical” Republicans.

The Ohio lawmaker explained, “If there is a need [for a deal with Democrats], if the radical, almost, just handful of people in the Republican side make us unable to be able to return to general work in the House, then I think obviously there will … A deal [with Democrats] will have to be done.”

That explanation prompted this justified, stunned reaction from Brennan: “Wow. Um…”

But while Turner admits he may be mildly bullish on the prospects of cutting a speaker deal with Democrats, other GOP lawmakers are not nearly as enthused about it.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, for example, took to social media and denounced the possibility of cutting any deals with Democrats, while also throwing his vocal support behind Jim Jordan for speaker — a nominee that Democrats would likely fight against tooth and nail for the role.

“Some Republicans want to cut a deal with Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries to elect a Speaker,” Massie posted to X. “With Democrats controlling the White House and the Senate, we must not give up control of the House. Republicans should unite behind Jim Jordan as our Speaker of the House!”

Look, Republicans uniting behind Jordan, a staunch, fiery and principled conservative, would be wonderful.

But with rumblings that Republicans might be forced into cutting side deals with Democrats to get something done in a GOP-majority House?

This writer would honestly just take Republicans uniting. Period.

