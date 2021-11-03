Share
Lifestyle

Rescue Caught on Video: Construction Worker Falls Into Trench on the Job, Coworker Jumps In After Him

 By Amanda Thomason  November 3, 2021 at 11:29am
Share

When a construction worker in Scottsdale, Arizona, fell into a 25-foot trench at a worksite on Monday morning, a fellow worker jumped down to rescue him — but he also got stuck.

The crew had been installing a sewage pipe, according to KNXV-TV.

The Scottsdale Fire Department was called in to assist at the scene.



“Scottsdale Fire worked a first Alarm Trench Rescue with our valley regional partners this morning,” the department shared on Facebook. “The incident involved two individuals needing to be pulled from a 25-foot trench.

Trending:
Conservatives Furious: Kavanaugh, Barrett Side with Liberal Judges on Major SCOTUS Decision

“One was injured but stable and the other originally went in to help his coworker. The two were safely removed from the trench, with the injured worker transported to an area hospital.”

The 43-year-old man who fell into the trench sustained head and neck injuries, but the man who jumped in after him was fine, according to KSAZ-TV.

They were both alert and talking throughout the rescue.



Rescuers had to be careful not to collapse the trench. They shored up the sides with plates and crossbars and lowered a ladder down.

It took hours and multiple agencies to rescue the two men.

“We were successful in getting a bystander and a patient out of a trench that was 25 to 30 feet deep,” M.D. Clark of the Scottsdale Fire Department said, according to Inside Edition.


“It’s a four-hour-plus-long operation where we had to insert multiple crews and build what we call shoring boxes for safety, and that’s what took the extended amount of time.”

“They train once a week on different technical rescue techniques,” Clark added of the first responders who made the rescue. “This is one of the low-frequency, high-risk situations they train on all the time.”

Related:
Man Rescues Feral Kitten Being Swept Away by Flood After Record-Breaking Rain Hits Sacramento

“We were able to accomplish what we came here to do, which is get the patient and bystander out of a trench with no further injuries to them or our crews.”

An investigation is ongoing to determine whether proper safety protocols were followed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Rescue Caught on Video: Construction Worker Falls Into Trench on the Job, Coworker Jumps In After Him
Down to the Wire: Man Saved After Having Heart Attack as Daughter Born
After Suffering Miscarriage, Woman Shows What True Friendship Means Through It All
Hero Bus Driver Ushers 30 Kids Off Broken-Down School Bus Before Semi-Truck Hits It
Teens Return Found Wallet, Refuse Reward and Become Friends with Owner: 'Faith in Humanity Restored'
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.