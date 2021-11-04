The “Let’s Go Brandon” movement has been gaining steam for weeks across the U.S. Now it has reached a tiny town in Minnesota.

It all started last month when an NBC Sports reporter tried to convince viewers that a NASCAR crowd was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” instead of an expletive aimed at President Joe Biden.



Since then, the phrase has been adopted as a sort of code by Americans who wish to criticize the president without using unsavory language. “Let’s Go Brandon” can now be heard everywhere from concerts to sporting events.

Loud “Let’s go Brandon!” chant at the Minnesota Wild game tonight #LetsGoBrandon #mnwild pic.twitter.com/MDKZ7mh4I3 — Joe Sunderman (@sunder_man) November 3, 2021

Biden said the jab stopped the spread, it was lies. How you WOKE but you haven’t opened your eyes? 👀 LETS GO BRANDON 🔥 #LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/I8wkvMSgL9 — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 20, 2021

This week, pranksters in Minnesota found a new way to take part in the viral inside joke.

According to KVLY-TV, an unknown person added the words “Let’s Go” to many town signs in Brandon, Minnesota. The results were rather amusing.

Brandon, Minnesota now has all the proper signage!#LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/6qLQMwYQpx — 🇺🇲✝️ An Appeal To Heaven ✝️🇺🇲 (@BullhornBecky) November 2, 2021

Brandon had a 2021 population of just 481, according to World Population Review. KVLY reported that some of those residents got a much-needed laugh out of the new signage.

“I think it’s funny,” Brandon resident Jana Lee said. “It was fun as a community to have a good laugh. People take the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ the wrong way.”

However, other residents said they found the signs disturbing. One anonymous woman said they cast a shadow on the town, and she refused to appear on camera because she feared for her safety.

Some of the signs were made of cardboard and taped to the original street signs, while others were made of plywood and nailed on.

A poll conducted from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24 suggested that a majority of Americans agree with Lee.

The poll found that 59 percent of Americans who were familiar with “Let’s Go Brandon” and “F*** Joe Biden” chants said both were appropriate ways to protest the administration. An additional 16.9 percent said “Let’s Go Brandon” was appropriate but “F*** Joe Biden” was not.

The poll surveyed over 1,000 likely general election voters and had a margin of error of +/- 2.98 percentage points.

Big Tech companies, on the other hand, have evidently attempted to suppress “Let’s Go Brandon” content. Rapper Bryson Gray told The Western Journal in October that YouTube removed the music video and lyric video for his “Let’s Go Brandon” song.

Conservatives are veiling their criticism of Biden behind a completely clean and harmless slogan, and Big Tech is still trying to hide it. That seems like a much more disturbing issue than people putting up signs in Brandon, Minnesota.

