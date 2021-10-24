It is no secret that President Joe Biden has many critics across the country. From tanking approval ratings to anti-Biden chants in stadiums around the country, the evidence is rather damning.

One chant that has gained steam is, “Let’s Go Brandon,” a clean way for Americans to express their disapproval for the president. In fact, it has become so popular that musical artists have begun turning the chant into their own unique songs.

For Christian conservative rapper Bryson Gray, that popularity was initially a reason to avoid making a song about the chant.

“I’m not a fan of attaching my creativity to trends,” Gray said in an Oct. 22 phone interview with The Western Journal. “I view that as sort of like … it’s a trend; here today, gone tomorrow, and I feel like my creativity is like past that.”

However, Gray said his supporters were unrelenting in their requests for a “Let’s Go Brandon” song. A conservative YouTuber who goes by the name of The Black Conservative Preacher finally caught his attention.

“He said, ‘Come on, Bryson. Do it for my son.’ He told me his son listens to my music, but he doesn’t let his son listen to the other conservative artists because they curse.”

Like many other rappers, Gray said he began his career using curse words in his songs and talking about mature subjects. But when he gave his life to Christ, he began feeling convicted about those decisions.

Gray added that his own future children played a large role in his decision to become a completely clean rapper.

“I just personally felt convicted on it … I think about like, if I had kids, would I want my kids around me?” he said.

So Gray changed his mind and decided to write a clean “Let’s Go Brandon” song, despite his previous hesitations. He even enlisted the help of fellow rappers Tyson James and Chandler Crump to help finish the song after he “got stuck.”

The song addresses a multitude of concerns about the Biden administration, from the botched Afghanistan withdrawal to the COVID-19 response, all without cursing.

Biden said the jab stopped the spread, it was lies. How you WOKE but you haven’t opened your eyes? 👀 LETS GO BRANDON 🔥 #LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/I8wkvMSgL9 — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 20, 2021

You can imagine Gray’s surprise, then, when the song was abruptly banned by YouTube.

Gray said the lyric video to “Let’s Go Brandon” was banned first, followed by the music video. He appealed the decision, but he said it took just a few minutes for his appeal to be rejected.

“I’m like, ‘Y’all couldn’t even listen to the song again in that amount of time,'” Gray joked.

YouTube’s stated reason for removing the song was “medical misinformation,” Gray said. He believes the website took issue with a line stating, “Pandemic ain’t real, they just planned it.”

Even if most people do not believe that line is true, Gray said he felt his opinion should not be censored.

“That’s not medical information at all,” he said. “Like, based on their own guidelines, that wouldn’t make sense unless they’re personally interpreting what I said and think they know better than me.”

YouTube did not immediately respond to The Western Journal’s request for comment.

Gray is no stranger to having his music banned. He said Twitch, Spotify, SoundCloud, Bandcamp and YouTube had all banned some of his content in the past for various reasons.

“Every single time they ban me or something, something ends up happening,” he said. “So when Spotify and SoundCloud banned ‘Safe Space,’ the video ended up getting like … 600,000 views now on YouTube.”

“Let’s Go Brandon” has been no different. As of Oct. 24, Gray’s song had ascended to the number-one overall spot on the iTunes charts.

BREAKING REPORT: “Let’s Go Brandon” performed by Bryson Gray, Tyson James and Chandler Crump CLIMBS TO # 1 on iTunes CHARTS NATIONWIDE, surpassing ADELE for the Top Spot early Sunday Morning … — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 24, 2021

“I might not be a millionaire,” Gray said. “I might not have millions of followers like some of these other influencers. But one thing about the people that support me, one of the main reasons they support me is because of integrity. I don’t back down, no matter how many times I get banned.”

