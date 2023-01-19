Retired NFL Coach Announces He'll Be Attending Major Conservative Event for First Time

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy announced Thursday that he will attend the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

The Washington Examiner reported in October that Dungy would speak at the pro-life event.

The March for Life began in opposition to the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in America. This will be the first march since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe decision, saying determinations on the legality of abortion should be left to the states.

“Tomorrow Lauren and I will be in Washington DC attending the 2023 March For Life. It will be my first time at the March and I’m looking forward to joining my friend [Benjamin Watson] and thousands of others who will be there to support those unborn babies who don’t have a voice,” Dungy wrote on Twitter, referring to his wife.

The Hall of Famer previously said of his upcoming participation in the march that he was “just doing what the Lord asked us to do.”

Dungy often highlights his pro-life stance on Twitter.

In December 2020, he questioned now-Sen. Raphael Warnock’s faith after Warnock described himself as a “pro-choice pastor.”

Dungy has also noted the dissonance between the Roman Catholic Church’s opposition to abortion and the support for abortion shown by President Joe Biden, who is Catholic.

“I’m curious as to what new information the President has gotten that has changed his mind on abortion and life? … What has caused him to move away from that faith-based position?” he wrote in September 2021.

“If you believe abortion is wrong then say it. If you don’t think the fetus is a life then say it. But if you believe abortion is ending a life then you can’t say anybody has the right to do that,” he wrote in response to another post.

Dungy played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants as a defensive back before working his way through the ranks as an assistant coach for several teams. He spent 13 years as a head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts and won the Super Bowl in 2007. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Dungy and his wife have adopted eight children and have been fostering for over 30 years, according to CBN News.

