RFK Jr. Appointee Believes Methylene Blue Could Be a Wonder Supplement

Originally a textile dye, methylene blue is now one of the most researched mitochondrial enhancers in modern health science.

What makes it so powerful?

Boosts energy (ATP) production inside your cells*

Improves oxygen efficiency in the brain and muscle tissue*

Crosses the blood-brain barrier to support memory and focus*

Neutralizes oxidative stress , helping with recovery and immune function*

Buffers lactic acid and delays fatigue during workouts.*

A WONDER SUPPLEMENT?

With these benefits, methylene blue supports both mental clarity and physical performance, all from the inside out.

It’s no surprise that methylene blue is becoming a favorite in the biohacking world, used by individuals seeking to sharpen their edge, boost longevity, and take control of their health.

As RFK Jr appointee Dr. Robert Malone wrote:

“[Methylene blue] increases cellular oxygen consumption, enhances oxidative phosphorylation, and promotes mitochondrial activity while reducing anaerobic metabolism. … Improved cognitive function appears to be the main reason people take it.” — Robert W. Malone, MD, MS

His deep dive into methylene blue outlined its growing reputation in alternative and integrative medicine:

Supports memory and mental clarity*

Boosts energy by repairing mitochondria*

Acts as an antioxidant + neuroprotectant*

Shows promise in infection, cancer, and inflammation research*

Pairs well with red light therapy for mitochondrial synergy.*

Dr. Malone is reaching the same conclusions as many other medical freedom advocates:

When I first read in mainstream media about HHS Secretary Kennedy being videotaped on a plane ingesting methylene blue, I was gobsmacked. I used methylene blue for various histopathological techniques in pathology and as a professor/researcher years ago, so I didn’t think of it as anything but a dye or pigment. I decided to go deeper into the use of methylene blue as a supplement, and was blown away by the information I found. I became convinced that this compound, at the appropriate dose, can provide multiple benefits to human health.

Earlier this year, methylene blue hit the mainstream after it was discovered MAHA celebrities like Mel Gibson, Joe Rogan, and even RFK Jr himself, take methylene blue!

Few men have defied the effects of Father Time better than the trio of Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson, and RFK Jr, so it was not surprising that everyone is looking for more information on methylene blue.

HOW YOU CAN GET METHYLENE BLUE

The medical experts at The Wellness Company — like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Kelly Victory — were leaders in the efforts to provide the public with accurate medical information during COVID. These experts have repeatedly shown that they prioritized the health and welfare of their patients over the bottom line of the big pharmaceutical companies.

RECHARGE your cells with the first-ever combination of methylene blue and Urolithin A. Experience enhanced cognitive function and ultimate mitochondrial health.

From sharper thinking to stronger cells, methylene blue enhances how your brain and body perform by enhancing mental clarity and focus, supporting blood flow, and increasing ATP production.

Urolithin A promotes healthy aging by activating mitophagy. Mitophagy helps the body to recycle and rebuild mitochondria (the powerhouses of your cells) and enhances the benefits of methylene blue.

RECHARGE has been scientifically formulated with research-backed ingredients to enhance mental clarity and focus and support ultimate mitochondrial health. Methylene blue and Urolithin A are a powerful combo with potent antioxidants for healthy, youthful cells.

