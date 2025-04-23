Share
News
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a news conference at the Health and Human Services Department Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a news conference at the Health and Human Services Department Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

RFK Jr. Eyes Reversing Key COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendation: Report

 By Bryan Chai  April 22, 2025 at 5:11pm
Share

The United States Department of Health and Human Services had a busy Tuesday stealing some headlines.

According to a new report, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pushing to remove the COVID-19 vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s childhood immunization schedule.

Politico, citing two sources familiar with the discussions, broke the news Tuesday.

Kennedy’s potential directive would mark a significant shift in vaccine policy. The CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule guides physicians on vaccine distribution.

Removing the COVID-19 shot could change how doctors approach immunizations for kids.

Kennedy has long questioned the need for children to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He argues that healthy kids face an extremely low risk of death from the virus.

Studies support his stance, showing minimal scientific evidence for needing early childhood COVID shots. As Politico noted, most European countries no longer even recommend annual doses for healthy young people.

Do you approve of RFK Jr’s run as head of HHS?

Kennedy’s allies believe this move could rally support from voters skeptical of the government’s COVID response.

His “Make America Healthy Again” movement resonates with those distrustful of vaccine policies and mandates, and has made him a popular member of President Donald Trump’s administration.

This wouldn’t ban the vaccine for kids outright. But it would be a powerful step to prioritize evidence-based science, for which Kennedy has consistently advocated.

“The CDC added the Covid vaccine to its immunization schedule after an outside advisory panel endorsed its inclusion unanimously in 2022,” Politico reported.

Kennedy has criticized such advisory panels, accusing them of pharmaceutical industry capture.

Related:
RFK Jr. Tells Trump 'We Will Know' What's Caused Massive Autism Outbreak 'By September'

With his new role, Kennedy’s focus on scientific integrity could tangibly reshape public health and policy.

On the same day the report broke, Kennedy flanked officials who formally announced another major initiative. He’s urging companies to phase out petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the U.S. food supply, according to the Associated Press.

The announcement was made alongside Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary. Kennedy has long blasted food dyes for their potential harm to children.

A 2021 California review linked artificial dyes to hyperactivity in some kids. Kennedy’s push aligns with his mission to tackle chronic disease and childhood illness.

The FDA previously banned red dye No. 3 under former President Joe Biden, citing cancer risks in animals. Kennedy’s broader plan builds on that, aiming to eliminate all synthetic dyes.

Some consumer advocates support the move, though the FDA says most kids aren’t harmed by dyes.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




RFK Jr. Eyes Reversing Key COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendation: Report
Austin Metcalf's Donation Fund Has Finally Surpassed Suspected Killer Karmelo Anthony's
Executive Producer of '60 Minutes' Abruptly Quits, Says He's No Longer Allowed to 'Make Independent Decisions'
Court Grants Another Request from Karmelo Anthony's Legal Team as Teen Murder Suspect Is Abruptly Relocated
Watch: Elizabeth Warren Stammers as Interviewer Uses Her Own Words About Joe Biden Against Her
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation