RFK Jr. Implores Biden for Secret Service Protection After Intruder Arrested at His Home Twice in One Day

The campaign of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is calling for Secret Service protection for Kennedy after an intruder was arrested — twice — at his home Wednesday.

Security personnel from Gavin de Becker & Associates, which was hired by the campaign, found and held the intruder until police arrived, according to a news release from Kennedy’s campaign.

Kennedy initially entered the campaign as a Democrat challenging President Joe Biden, but has since announced he is running for the White House as an independent.

Police arrested the man, who had asked to see Kennedy, the release said.

The man returned to Kennedy’s house after being released, the news release said, noting that Kennedy was home during both incidents. The intruder was again arrested after his second visit.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas has twice refused to grant Secret Service protection for our campaign. For full transparency, here are all the details, including the 3rd formal submission letter to Sec. Mayorkashttps://t.co/bHU96NoLqc — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 26, 2023

The release said the Secret Service had been notified multiple times about the individual.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the individual arrested was Jonathan Macht, 28, of Pacific Palisades, California, according to the New York Post.

Would you play games/crosswords on The Western Journal site if offered? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Macht was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was issued an emergency protective order after his first visit, and was then charged with violating the order after his second visit, the Post reported.

Kennedy’s campaign released a letter sent to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling for Secret Service protection, saying it was the third formal request that has been made.

“Secret Service is aware that [Macht] has sent hundreds of emails to the candidate, and believes he is being followed by people who intend to kill him,” the letter said.

Noting that others have posed a potential security concern, the letter said allowing Macht to go free “will mean three people ― all of whom have made dangerous approaches to the candidate ― will be at large and able to continue their efforts to encounter the candidate.”

President Biden displays a bust of my father in the oval office, but he seems to have forgotten this critical tenet of American democracy. During his administration, we’ve seen the wholesale corruption of federal law-enforcement agencies to censor criticism of White House… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 27, 2023

“Given all that is known, please reconsider your decision to refuse Secret Service protection to presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and allow protection to commence as soon as possible. As the law intends, the Secret Service can help protect the candidate and the electoral process, while also reducing risk to others in the candidate’s environment, including members of the general public,” the letter said.

“Every presidential administration for 55 years has afforded early protection to candidates who requested it. The Biden administration is the sole outlier,“ the release said.

UPDATE: The man accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal while armed at a @RobertKennedyJr event in Los Angeles was ONLY slapped with 3 misdemeanors. Adrian Paul Aispuro has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and impersonating an officer.… pic.twitter.com/DRsAwnqx89 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 21, 2023

The letter referred to an incident involving Adrian Aispuro that took place in September.

In that incident, a man was arrested after coming armed to a Kennedy event while wearing a U.S. Marshal’s Service badge. He was arrested on a weapons charge and a charge of impersonating a U.S. marshal., according to KNBC-TV.

Earlier this week, Dennis Kucinich , Kennedy’s campaign manager, issued an open letter to Biden, according to ABC.

“​​Although it is a well-known historical fact, apparently, in your case, it bears repeating: Mr. Kennedy’s uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated. Mr. Kennedy’s father, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated while a presidential candidate,” the letter said.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.