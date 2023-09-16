Share
RFK Jr. Reveals What Biden's Doing as Armed Man Is Arrested Trying to Approach the Candidate

 By Jack Davis  September 16, 2023 at 8:09am
An armed man was arrested Friday at an event for Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Police said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

As noted by KABC-TV, the incident at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre was less than two miles from the site where Kennedy’s father, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated on June 5, 1968.

In a post on X, Kennedy noted that as he opposes President Joe Biden, he is facing risks on the campaign trail no other candidate is experiencing.

And what’s Biden doing about those risks? Absolutely nothing, according to Kennedy.

“I’m still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection. I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection,” he posted.

Los Angeles police arrested the man, whose name was not released, shortly after the 4:30 p.m. incident on a weapons charge and a charge of impersonating a U.S. marshal, according to KNBC-TV.

“He didn’t threaten anyone and no one was injured,” LAPD Officer Drake Madison told City News Service, according to MyNewsLA.com.



The individual wore a U.S. Marshals Service badge on a lanyard around his neck and carried two pistols,” police said.

Madison said formal charges are likely to be filed on Saturday.

Kennedy thanked his security detail for spotting the individual.

“I’m very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight,” Kenedy posted on X.

“The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip federal ID. He identified himself as a member of my security detail,” Kennedy posted along with what appeared to be an image of the individual

“Armed GDBA team members moved quickly to isolate and detain the man until LAPD arrived to make the arrest. I’m also grateful to LAPD for its rapid response,” he wrote.

During his speech, Kennedy spoke about immigration issues, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

“We need wide walls, but also we need wide gates. Mexican drug cartels are running our U.S. immigration system now… we need to work with Mexico instead of alienating them,” he said.

Conversation