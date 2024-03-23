We Were Right: Trans Inmate in Women's Prison Caught Having Sex With Female Prisoner

I mean, really, who could have seen this coming?

Well, any person with the basic ability to connect the dots, but in today’s world that seems too much to ask.

A transgender male inmate in a Washington State women’s prison was busted for copulating with a female inmate earlier in the month, according to National Review.

The incident occurred on March 14 at the Washington Corrections Center for Women, where 35-year-old convicted murderer Bryan Kim — who goes by Amber FayeFox Kim for his transgender name — was having sexual intercourse with 25-year-old Sincer-A Marie Nerton.

Kim was convicted in 2008 of two counts of aggravated first-degree murder for stabbing his father, Richard Kim, and bludgeoning and strangling his mother, Terri Kim.

The double murder occurred on December 5, 2006, and after slaying his parents, Bryan went on a shopping spree with his father’s debit card.

The sexual encounter was discovered during an afternoon routine check where a prison guard saw the transgender inmate “laying on the floor completely nude from the waist down with their cellmate Nerton Sincer-A on top of them also nude from the waist down actively having sex,” according to the incident report.

“This is against MSU rules and policy,” it continues. “WAC-504-Engaging in a sex act with another person within the facility that is not otherwise included in these rules, except in an approved extended family visit.”

For violating the rules of the facility, the two received an infraction and are likely to have a hearing in the future.

The situation in the prison represents the wider issue of transgender men invading spaces designated for women, putting females out to dry.

Whether it’s in locker rooms or in prison, allowing men to come into female spaces at best disadvantages females and at worst puts them in harm’s way.

Conservatives have been warning about the risks put forward by eliminating birth-given gender, but liberals were so frenzied with their need to appease a minority they ignored all caution signs.

Now, there’s a world where a woman in jail has to be confined with a male who is probably stronger than she is.

As an unnamed Washington Department of Corrections employee stated with National Review, “Technically, there is no consensual sex between the incarcerated.”

What does a murderer who is serving a life sentence in prison really have to lose?

Liberal ideas continue to prove dangerous, and unless the woke mob opens their eyes to reality, many more people will be hurt by their idiotic pandering.

