Share
News
Guitarist Dave Navarro, left, and singer Perry Farrell, right, of Jane's Addiction perform at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sept. 3.
Guitarist Dave Navarro, left, and singer Perry Farrell, right, of Jane's Addiction perform at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sept. 3. (Jeff Hahne / Getty Images)

Rock Band Announces Hiatus After Ugly On-Stage Altercation, Cites 'Mental Health Difficulties'

 By Randy DeSoto  September 17, 2024 at 11:40am
Share

The alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction announced Monday that it was cancelling its remaining tour dates after an altercation broke out on stage over the weekend in Boston between band members Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro.

A statement posted to the band’s Instagram page said they’ve “made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group.”

Refunds for the cancelled play dates will be issued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jane’s Addiction (@janesaddiction)

Trending:
Former FBI Assistant Director Says Assassination Suspect May Have Received 'Inside Information' from '3rd Party'

CNN reported, “Navarro, along with Jane’s Addiction band mates Stephen Perkins and Eric Avery, posted a joint statement to their respective Instagram accounts in which they said the cancellation of the tour is a result of a ‘continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell.’

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs,” the statement continued.

The bandmates expressed “regret” for the cancellation but added that they “can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dave Navarro (@davenavarro)

Will the band ever take stage together again?

“Our hearts are broken,” the bandmates concluded.

Later on Monday, Ferrell posted on Instagram, “[T]his weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show.”

His statement continued, “Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”

The incident occurred as the band was performing its hit “Ocean Size” from its 1988 album “Nothing’s Shocking.”

Related:
17-Year-Old 'America's Got Talent' Contestant Found Dead Weeks After Appearing on the Show

Farrell’s wife Etty Lau Farrell offered her firsthand account of what took place on Instagram writing, “Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members.. the magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit. Perry got up in Dave’s face and body checked him.”

“Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night,” she continued.

“The band started the song Ocean before Perry was ready and did the count off.. The stage volume was so loud at that point, that Perry couldn’t hear [past] the boom and the vibration of the instruments and by the end of the song, he wasn’t singing, he was screaming just be to be heard.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Rock Band Announces Hiatus After Ugly On-Stage Altercation, Cites 'Mental Health Difficulties'
Golf Partner Details Trump's Instant Reaction to Hearing Shots: 'I Wish the Whole Country Could Have Witnessed What Happened'
Biden Declares the Secret Service 'Needs More Help' After Second Assassination Attempt Against Trump
Watch: Trump Calls Kamala Harris Out to Her Face About Abortion Position, Leaves Her Scrambling in Heated Moment
ABC Breaks Its Own Rules Less Than 30 Minutes Into Debate
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation