The alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction announced Monday that it was cancelling its remaining tour dates after an altercation broke out on stage over the weekend in Boston between band members Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro.

A statement posted to the band’s Instagram page said they’ve “made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group.”

Refunds for the cancelled play dates will be issued.

CNN reported, “Navarro, along with Jane’s Addiction band mates Stephen Perkins and Eric Avery, posted a joint statement to their respective Instagram accounts in which they said the cancellation of the tour is a result of a ‘continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell.’

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs,” the statement continued.

The bandmates expressed “regret” for the cancellation but added that they “can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.”

“Our hearts are broken,” the bandmates concluded.

Later on Monday, Ferrell posted on Instagram, “[T]his weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show.”

His statement continued, “Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”

The incident occurred as the band was performing its hit “Ocean Size” from its 1988 album “Nothing’s Shocking.”

Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro just got in a fight and the concert ended. pic.twitter.com/vCDOM0zBXG — Rich Whitaker (@RMWhitaker) September 14, 2024

Farrell’s wife Etty Lau Farrell offered her firsthand account of what took place on Instagram writing, “Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members.. the magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit. Perry got up in Dave’s face and body checked him.”

“Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night,” she continued.

“The band started the song Ocean before Perry was ready and did the count off.. The stage volume was so loud at that point, that Perry couldn’t hear [past] the boom and the vibration of the instruments and by the end of the song, he wasn’t singing, he was screaming just be to be heard.”

