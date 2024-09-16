Jane’s Addiction put on a show Friday night in Boston, leading to an on-stage scuffle that cut the show short.

The show at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, part of the band’s reunion tour, went off the rails during a rendition of “Ocean Size” from the band’s 1988 album “Nothing’s Shocking,”, according to People magazine.

Video from the concert shows irate frontman Perry Farrell, 65, stalking across the stage toward guitarist Dave Navarro. Farrell shoved Navarro then took a swing. While Farrell was being restrained, Navarro gave him a shove. That re-ignited Farrell, who was dragged offstage.

Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro just got in a fight and the concert ended. pic.twitter.com/vCDOM0zBXG — Rich Whitaker (@RMWhitaker) September 14, 2024

After that, the band, minus Farrell, appeared to say good-bye to the crowd, complete with hugs, applause for the audience and peace signs, according to Variety.

Farrell’s wife offered her account of what took place.

“Rather than speculating, I thought to post a first person account of what happened,” Etty Lau Farrell posted on Instagram.

“Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members.. the magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit. Perry got up in Dave’s face and body checked him,” she wrote.

Should this band split up for good? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night,” Mrs. Farrell continued.

“But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it,” she continued, substituting “planning” for “playing.”

“The band started the song Ocean before Perry was ready and did the count off.. The stage volume was so loud at that point, that Perry couldn’t hear pass the boom and the vibration of the instruments and by the end of the song, he wasn’t singing, he was screaming just be to be heard.,” she wrote, typing “pass” for “past.”

Farrell said bassist Eric Avery won the fight.

“While Dave was keeping Perry at arm’s length to de-escalate the situation. Dan rushed over to de-escalate as well by holding Perry back. Dave walked away to take his guitar off. Eric walked up to Perry, upstage, in the dark, behind Dan, put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times,” she wrote. Dan is Dan Cleary, a part of the band.

“Kevin, crewmember with a long hair with long hair pulled Eric away. Then Eric nonchalant walked off to the front of the stage to apologize to audience for the show ended early,” she wrote.

re: jane’s addiction fight-

in the clip below you can hear the band rushed through a breakdown part of “Ocean Size”-the band rushed the return. they might have done this because they didn’t want Perry rambling through it. that’s what set Perry off. pic.twitter.com/9JcnQGhmln — Andrew — e/acc (@astralmatrix) September 14, 2024

Farrell offered up her post-fight summation as well.

“Dave still looked handsome and cool in the middle of a fight. Perry was a crazed beast for the next half an hour – he finally did not calm down, but did breakdown and cried and cried,” she wrote.

“Eric, well he either didn’t understand what descalation meant or took advantage of the situation and got in a few cheap shots on Perry. Well, that’s is my first person account narrative of what happened. Take a look at the video yourself,” she wrote, using “descalation” for “de-escalation.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.