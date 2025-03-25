Share
Routine Traffic Stop Turns Into Heroic Rescue Thanks to Observant Trooper

 By Jack Davis  March 25, 2025 at 8:00am
A Kansas state trooper just doing his job changed the life of a 6-year-old girl.

The Kansas Highway Patrol posted Saturday about an arrest that took place in February, according to KWCH-DT.

The troopers said details beyond the post — such as the location of the arrest or any names of those involved — would not be revealed to protect the identity of a 6-year-old girl who was the victim of a kidnapping.

“A trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol assigned to our criminal interdiction unit, stopped an SUV for a traffic violation,” the Kansas Highway Patrol posted on Facebook.


“During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the front seat passenger had a warrant for his arrest from another state for kidnapping a 6-year-old girl just over a month prior,” the post continued.

The trooper who pulled over the vehicle had noticed the girl, who was in the car along with two men in their 60s.

The post said the car’s driver “had a criminal history to include homicide and numerous weapons violations over the years.”

The trooper called on a local sheriff’s office for assistance.

Once that department responded, the driver and passenger were detained.

After they were no threat to the girl, she was removed from the vehicle, according to the post.

“This 6-year-old girl gave the trooper a false name and date of birth, after having been coached to do so, in an attempt to keep the adult out of jail,” the post explained.

The trooper persisted, and in the end, “our trooper calmed the girl down and got her to tell him her real name.”

“She was the kidnapping victim, who had been with this suspect for over a month on the run. Thankfully the girl was unharmed, and the men were taken into custody,” the post said.

The post claimed that a summary of the incident led to an “outpouring of support for the Kansas Highway Patrol and for the trooper involved.”

“This is an incredible story that highlights the unpredictable nature of a trooper’s job and the real impact they can have on people’s lives,” the post said.

“We have received many requests for more details of the stop. Unfortunately, we are unable to release any further details of this incident so that we can continue to protect the identity of the child and integrity of open cases.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
