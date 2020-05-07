SECTIONS
Royal Fans Believe Baby Archie Is Spitting Image of His Father, Prince Harry

By Amanda Thomason
Published May 7, 2020 at 8:05am
Harry and Meghan haven’t shared many photos of their young son, Archie. As very public figures, they perhaps view it as a safety issue to avoid plastering the internet with pictures of their child.

The first public photo of Archie was shared by the couple on Instagram two days after his arrival. The proud parents presented him to a world eager to meet the newest addition to the royal family.

“Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family,” the caption read.

“They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago.”

But fans of the couple were blessed with an update in a bunch of photos taken when the family traveled to South Africa to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu back in September.

Fans have been noticing that young Archie is looking a lot like his father these days — and that he’s looked like Harry for some time.

In the beginning, the couple weren’t sure who Archie took after in the looks department.

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” Meghan said, according to People.

“Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks,” Harry said. “We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month, really. His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?”

In a video recently posted on Save the Children UK, Meghan is seen reading to Archie, and even more fans pointed out the likeness as he “helped” turn the pages of the book while Harry filmed them.

“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex reads ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ for Archie’s birthday,” the caption read.

To Celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday, Royal Pastry Chefs Share Cupcake Recipe with Public

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

“‘Duck! Rabbit!’ with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie!”

Apparently, according to one source who spoke to E Online, Harry and Meghan had originally hoped to celebrate Archie’s birthday — which was May 6 — with extended family, but because of the current circumstances, those plans did not pan out.

The family is still said to be sheltering in Los Angeles, and they were reportedly spotted helping feed the needy.

