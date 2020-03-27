Meghan and Harry Reportedly Relocated to Los Angeles Before Border Between US and Canada Closed

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have disentangled themselves from the royal family and made it clear that they want to go at it on their own, the question of where they’d end up has been the cause of much discussion.
While the family had been living on Vancouver Island in Canada, they’ve reportedly fled to the states instead, and are waiting out the COVID-19 storm in a private, undisclosed location.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
According to what an unnamed source told People, the family has moved from Canada to Los Angeles, California. Markle grew up in L.A., and her mother Doria Ragland also lives there.
The source also said they’ve “been living in a secluded compound and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic.”
Other sources confirmed that the couple had been “looking at houses in L.A.” and were planning to spend more time in the area.
“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” another source said. “They will be spending time in California … He’s not looking back.”
“Given how the U.S. will play a significant role in their future philanthropic endeavors, it was always in the cards for the Sussexes to move to L.A. later this year,” Omid Scobie, ABC’s royal contributor, said, according to ABC News.
The couple has made their position on the current pandemic clear on Instagram.
“With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in,” they shared on March 20. “Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared … and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things.”
“Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it.”
“But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness.”
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family.
They encouraged those who are able to reach out through volunteering to help people who might need someone to talk to, whether they’re total strangers or “friends, family and colleagues.”
On March 24, the former royals shared a photo of recommendations from the World Health Organization and publicly thanked those working on the front lines.
Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19.
“Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring,” they wrote. “None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful.”
“For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further. No matter where you are, the @WHO have shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever.”
