Share
News

Russian Nuke-Capable Weapons Come Into Play as Putin Announces European Deployment

 By Jack Davis  June 26, 2022 at 4:52am
Share

Nuclear-capable missiles will be moved onto the doorstep of two NATO nations as Russia rewards its ally Belarus.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s announcement came on the same day Ukrainian officials said the first missile attack launched from Belarus struck Kyiv, according to Newsweek.

On Saturday, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, who met with Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia, criticized the “aggressive,” “confrontational” and “repulsive” policies of  Lithuania and Poland, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Both countries are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Lukashenko said he sought a “symmetrical response” to what he claimed were nuclear-armed flights by the U.S.-led NATO alliance near Belarus’ borders.

Trending:
Pelosi Melts Down Over SCOTUS Decision, Accuses Republicans of Coordinated Nationwide Plot

Russia’s foreign ministry issued a summary of the Lukashenko-Putin meeting that said Russia will “transfer Iskander-M tactical missile systems to Belarus, which can use both ballistic and cruise missiles, both in conventional and nuclear versions.”

The Iskander-M is a mobile guided missile system. Its two guided missiles can hit targets 300 miles away and carry conventional or nuclear warheads, according to CNBC.


The Belarus government in “Minsk must be ready for anything, even the use of serious weaponry to defend our fatherland from Brest to Vladivostok,” Lukashenko said during a televised portion of the meeting, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Lukashenko said Lithuania’s action to enforce European union treaties and stop the flow of some goods to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad was “a sort of declaration of war” and “unacceptable.”

Lithuania said only about 1 percent of the goods that are shipping into Kaliningrad are affected.

Related:
UN Hands North Korea Control of Key Nuclear Position, Embarrassing Blow to UN's Little Remaining Credibility

The missile attack from Belarus was characterized by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine as “a massive missile and bomb attack,” according to Newsweek.

The statement claimed that “Russian bombers ‘worked’ directly from the territory of Belarus.”

Will all of Europe end up drawn into this war?

“This is the first case of an air strike across Ukraine directly from the territory of Belarus. Today’s shelling is directly related to the efforts of the Kremlin authorities to drag Belarus into the war in Ukraine as a direct participant,” the statement said, according to Newsweek.

Russia used Belarus as a base for some of the troops that launched the war against Ukraine in late February.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Violent Pro-Abortion Protester Finds Himself with an Attempted Murder Charge After Turning Homemade Device on a Police Officer
Texas Republican Party Declares Homosexuality an 'Abnormal Lifestyle,' Calls on SCOTUS to Overturn Obergefell v. Hodges
Russian Nuke-Capable Weapons Come Into Play as Putin Announces European Deployment
Franklin Graham Sends a Message to Donald Trump After Roe Is Struck Down: 'Millions of People Have Prayed for This'
Leftist Turn Their Rage on Former Heroes Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Barack Obama in Wake of Roe Ruling
See more...

Conversation