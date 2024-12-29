Biden's Legacy: Nuclear Bunker Sales Go Through the Roof, Despite Expert Warnings

The world has gotten much less safe over the last four years, particularly under the purview of President Joe Biden.

And that’s not just rhetoric.

There are some cold, hard sales numbers to back that up.

An ominous report from the Associated Press revealed that nuclear bunker shelter sales are going through the roof.

And yes, the goings-on of the world are a big part of that.

“The world’s not becoming a safer place,” Californian Bernard Jones Jr. told the AP. “We wanted to be prepared.”

Jones and his wife “built their dream home” not too long ago, that included a number of amenities the couple always wanted.

And one they probably didn’t.

“Under a nondescript metal hatch near the private basketball court, there’s a hidden staircase that leads down into rooms with beds for about 25 people, bathrooms, and two kitchens, all backed by a self-sufficient energy source,” the AP noted.

The outlet added: “With water, electricity, clean air and food, they felt ready for any disaster, even a nuclear blast.”

“If there was a nuclear strike, would you rather go into the living room or go into a bunker? If you had one, you’d go there, too,” Jones explained.

(He no longer lives at that “dream home.”)

“Global security leaders are warning nuclear threats are growing as weapons spending surged to $91.4 billion last year,” the AP reported. “At the same time, private bunker sales are on the rise globally, from small metal boxes to crawl inside of to extravagant underground mansions.”

Citing market research, the AP noted that “buyers say bunkers offer a sense of security. The market for U.S. bomb and fallout shelters is forecast to grow from $137 million last year to $175 million by 2030.”

“People are uneasy, and they want a safe place to put their family,” Atlas Survival Shelters CEO Ron Hubbard told the AP. “And they have this attitude that it’s better to have it and not need it then to need it and not have it.”

But do people actually “need it”? Experts are a bit more mixed on the efficacy of this booming industry.

The AP explained, “Critics warn these bunkers create a false perception that a nuclear war is survivable. They argue that people planning to live through an atomic blast aren’t focusing on the real and current dangers posed by nuclear threats and the critical need to stop the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

“Meanwhile, government disaster experts say bunkers aren’t necessary. A Federal Emergency Management Agency 100-page guidance on responding to a nuclear detonation focuses on having the public get inside and stay inside, ideally in a basement and away from outside walls for at least a day. Those existing spaces can provide protection from radioactive fallout, says FEMA.”

Whether or not these bunkers work, the fact that they’re in demand currently says a lot about the current state of the world and how its covered in the news.

Americans took notice when Biden approved Ukraine’s use of longer-range missiles in its ongoing conflict with Russia. And that’s not because the Ukrainian attack was particularly effective.

No, Americans took notice because that Biden approval triggered the Russians to all but threaten a nuclear response.

And that’s to say nothing about whatever it is that Iran, North Korea, and China are up to.

The United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission offers guidance on what to do in the event of a nuclear disaster here.

