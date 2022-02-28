Share
News
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, second from left, attends a joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus Feb. 17 in the lead-up to the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. On Sunday, Belarus voters approved a referendum that welcomed nuclear arms into the country under certain conditions. (Maxim Guchek / Belta / AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus Rejects Its Non-Nuclear Status in Sudden Shock Reversal

 By Brett Davis  February 28, 2022 at 7:31am
Share

Adding to an already tense situation in Eastern Europe as Russian forces continue to attack Ukraine, voters in Belarus on Sunday approved constitutional reforms that will allow the country to host nuclear weapons, reversing a long-standing policy.

Russian news agencies cited the Belarusian elections commission as saying that 65.2 percent of those who took part in a referendum voted in favor of the change, reported Reuters.

The constitutional referendum ending the nation’s non-nuclear status opens the way for stronger military cooperation with Russia.

That translates into potentially allowing Russia to use Belarus as a launching pad for nuclear missiles.

Belarus, a former Soviet republic, has been used as a staging ground for Russian troops invading Ukraine.

Trending:
Russia Threatens Military 'Consequences' for 2 More Countries

The results of the referendum in Belarus could be seen as saber-rattling meant to not only threaten Ukraine, but other former states of the old Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

The vote comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the alert status for his nuclear forces to “special regime of combat duty” on Sunday, the fourth day of the Russian invasion.

Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus for 28 years and a close friend of Putin, indicated he would ask Russia to return nuclear weapons to his country for the first time since the country gave them up after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

“If you [the West] transfer nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania, to our borders, then I will turn to Putin to return the nuclear weapons that I gave away without any conditions,” Lukashenko said, according to Reuters.

Do you think this Belarus decision will affect the military situation in Eastern Europe?

Western nations have stated they will not recognize the results of the referendum, which also grants power to Lukashenko and the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly created by Lukashenko and is made up of party loyalists, local councils, officials and members of pro-government organizations.

The new referendum also gives Lukashenko lifetime immunity from any prosecution should he ever leave office, Reuters reported.

The voter-approved referendum adds another wrinkle to an already complicated and deadly situation between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier Sunday, Russia sent a delegation to Minsk in Belarus, saying it was willing to conduct peace talks with Ukraine there.

The move was seen as a de facto recognition of the fact that Ukrainian resistance to the Russian onslaught was fiercer than expected.

Related:
War Impacts US Stores as Products Are Pulled from Shelves

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensyy initially said he would not engage in peace negotiations in a nation from where missiles were being launched at his nation.

Later, Ukraine agreed to hold peace talks with Russia at the Belarus border.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Brett Davis
Contributor, News
Brett Davis, who earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Western Washington University, has written for newspapers, public policy organizations, a major humanitarian institution and a software company. Brett lives in Federal Way, Washington, just south of Seattle.
Brett Davis, who earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Western Washington University, has written for newspapers, public policy organizations, a major humanitarian institution and a software company. Brett lives in Federal Way, Washington, just south of Seattle.




Belarus Rejects Its Non-Nuclear Status in Sudden Shock Reversal
Retired 3-Star General Savages Woke Leaders with Hollywood-Style Idea of War
Mail Carrier Notices Something Odd, Police Arrive Just in Time to Save Elderly Woman's Life
Food Truck Vendor Under Arrest After Video Catches Him Allegedly Sabotaging Rival Taco Stand
Georgia Pastor Arrested; Cops Say 'Ministry' Basement Held Sick Secrets
See more...

Conversation