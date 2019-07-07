SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Surprises by Lavishing Praise on Brett Kavanaugh

Supreme Court Justices Ginsburg and Kavanaugh, side by side imagesAlex Wong / Getty Images; Zach Gibson / Getty ImagesSupreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg (left) and Brett Kavanaugh (right) (Alex Wong / Getty Images; Zach Gibson / Getty Images)

By Jack Buckby
Published July 7, 2019 at 12:05am
Print

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg praised Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday for appointing an entirely female staff.

Ginsburg made her comment during a discussion about gender equality at Georgetown University, CBS News reported.

“There is a very important first on the Supreme Court this term and it’s thanks to our new justice, Justice Kavanaugh, whose entire staff, they’re all women, all of his law clerks are women,” she said.

“And with his four women as law clerks, it’s the first time in the history of the United States that there have been more women clerking at the court than men.”

TRENDING: AG Barr Determines Trump Admin Can Legally Add Citizenship Question to Census

The news may come as a shock to some supporters of Ginsburg, a lifelong women’s rights activist, after Kavanaugh was embroiled in a scandal during his confirmation process that accused him of sexual assault.

Christine Blasey Ford, professor of psychology at Palo Alto University, accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a high school party.

In April 2019, Elle reported that the hearings that followed the accusations caused “increased hostile sexism” in America.

During the hearings, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris said that Kavanaugh could not be trusted to equally apply the law.

Should the establishment media now apologize to Kavanaugh?

The hearings failed to provide sufficient evidence that the sexual assault occurred, and the Senate voted to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on October 6, 2018.

At the Georgetown event, Ginsburg discussed her experience as the second woman ever to be nominated to the Supreme Court, and as a women’s rights activist in the 1970s.

“I should say what we were doing in the 70s — we were getting rid of all of the over-explicit gender-based classification,” she said.

“There was nothing subtle about it. It was women can’t do this, women can’t do that.”

She also talked about her “extraordinary” marriage to well-known lawyer Martin Ginsburg, who died in June 2010 at the age of 78.

RELATED: Would Trump Fill SCOTUS Vacancy Before 2020? ‘Of Course’

Ginsburg also admitted that the “explicit barriers’ for women in the workforce are now mostly “gone,” though did say she believed some still have to contend with “unconscious bias.”

Ginsburg’s praise of Kavanaugh may not be universally popular among modern feminists and even her own staff.

Two of her former law clerks, Ruthanne Deutsch and Dori Bernstein, previously questioned Kavanaugh.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Buckby
Jack Buckby is an English conservative writer and author. He has previously worked in British, Canadian and Polish media, offering a conservative perspective on international issues.
Jack Buckby is an English conservative writer and author. He has previously worked in British, Canadian and Polish media, offering a conservative perspective on international issues.

His last book, Architects of Betrayal, documented the catastrophic Brexit negotiation process under the leadership of Prime Minister Theresa May. His next book will explore the reality of political extremism, and will be published in Spring 2020.







MSNBC Host Race-Baits Republican Pollster, Falsely Claims He’s Implying Kamala Harris is ‘Too Black’
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Surprises by Lavishing Praise on Brett Kavanaugh
Trump Trade Deal on Back Burner with Pelosi, Democrats ‘Working Very Hard To Understand’ It
Republican Lawmakers Urge HHS To Bury Obamacare’s ‘Hidden’ Abortion Surcharge
Trump Takes Hard Line on Troubled Democrat-Run Cities: Citizens ‘Living in Hell’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×