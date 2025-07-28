San Francisco 49ers Training Camp Hit with On-Field Injury – Player Hospitalized

A defensive lineman hoping to make the San Francsico 49ers was carted off the field during the team’s practice on Sunday.

Tarron Jackson collapsed after he was blocked during a third-team, practice, according to KNTV-TV.

The players were working without pads, according to a CBS report.

Jackson, 27, was surrounded by training staff before he was put on a stretcher and taken off the field.

“Always scary when someone gets taken off on a stretcher,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said at a news conference.

#49ers player who carted off the field was DL Tarron Jackson, per Kyle Shanahan Jackson is in stable condition but was transferred to Stanford hospital pic.twitter.com/hNNRey6s5a — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) July 27, 2025

Shanahan said Jackson was “conscious” after the incident, according to CBS.

“Communicating with us and can feel all his extremities. They’re taking him down to Stanford now just for further testing. Hopefully, we’ve cleared the real scary stuff and we’ll get some good news on his neck,” he said.

Football is a sport where injuries can be brutal, but Jackson was talking and moving while he was being taken off the field, according to USA Today.

“We’re praying for him, and we hope everything’s going to be all right and he gets back to us safe and sound,” cornerback Deommodore Lenoir said, according to USA Today.

Tarron Jackson injury update: 49ers DL conscious after collapsing during practice https://t.co/XIKfp8hQGV — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 28, 2025



“It’s always hard like that, especially when guys watch that,” Shanahan said, according to KNTV.

“We were close to him so we could hear him talking, see everything moving, so I just told the guys that, which eases them up a little bit for the biggest fears,” he said.

“I asked them if they were OK to continue to go, and they all yelled ‘yes’ and we finished the last period and a half,” he said.

49ers’ Tarron Jackson conscious, can feel extremities after being stretchered off field https://t.co/EiACADxEjJ — Busch League (@BuschLeagueNY) July 27, 2025

Other players called the incident sobering.

“It’s never good, you’ve just got to pray for the best in situations like that,” running back Christian McCaffrey said. “It’s definitely a reminder not to take any day for granted.”

“You’re in a non-padded practice, and dudes get carted off … it’s a serious sport. Just pray for the best for him,” he said.

CBS noted that Jackson was a sixth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. He has played in 24 NFL games.

Last year, he played two games for the Carolina Panthers. Most of the season was spent on the practice squads of the Panthers and Eagles.

San Francisco signed Jackson in January to be part of its practice team; he is seeking a roster spot during training camp.

