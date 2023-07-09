'Scariest Thing I've Ever Seen': Viral Video Shows Giant Eyeball Right in the Heart of the City

The new Las Vegas concert venue, the MSG Sphere, turned on for the first time Tuesday in celebration of the Fourth of July.

The over $2 billion dome-shaped structure is dubbed “the largest LED screen on earth” and has a “580,000 square foot fully-programmable LED exterior,” according to Sphere Entertainment.

The Fourth of July show featured fireworks, stars and stripes, and a variety of visual content on the venue.

And it soon went viral for showing just what it can do:

🚨#WATCH: as Las Vegas Unveils the $2.3 Billion MSG Sphere Lighting Up the Sky for the first time ever ⁰

📌#LasVegas | #Nevada Las Vegas, the city that never sleeps, has unveiled the MSG Sphere a remarkable arena with a price tag of $2.3 billion. Last night, they turned on the… pic.twitter.com/uD1zJxiSg3 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 6, 2023

One of the visuals displayed was a giant blinking eyeball. “This is the scariest thing I’ve ever seen,” one Twitter user wrote.

This is the scariest thing I’ve ever seen HAHAHHA — Nerb (@KingNerb) July 6, 2023

Question time from the Sphere: “Bruh, what is that?” The Sphere. “The eyeball one is weird.” What do you think?? pic.twitter.com/HY4npcCMPa — Sportsbook Consigliere (@SportsbkConsig) July 6, 2023

Another video showed the Sphere turn into a basketball, which could be pretty alarming if you had no idea what it was.

The sphere in Las Vegas cost $2.3 billion to build — or about $100k per seat. They already have concerts and other events lined up, but it feels like they could make a decent amount on external advertising too. It’s a giant billboard (that goes viral). pic.twitter.com/xZafF8FxQn — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 7, 2023

The Sphere has approximately 1.2 million LED pucks on the outside and has the capacity to display 256 million different colors, Sphere Entertainment stated.

“The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard — it is living architecture and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world,” said Guy Barnett, Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy and Creative Development.

Residents that live by the Sphere are already planning on how to deal with how the lights may affect their lives.

“I’m gonna put up blackout curtains in my bedroom,” local Harris Cohen told KSNV, when he unknowingly moved into a building by the venue.

“But I actually kinda enjoy the view. It’s kind of nice,” he continued. “I mean, it might get old after a while. But hey, one year lease isn’t too bad.”

The Sphere is set to open later this year with a U2 concert on Sept. 29.

