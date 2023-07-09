Share
'Scariest Thing I've Ever Seen': Viral Video Shows Giant Eyeball Right in the Heart of the City

 By Maire Clayton  July 9, 2023 at 9:59am
The new Las Vegas concert venue, the MSG Sphere, turned on for the first time Tuesday in celebration of the Fourth of July.

The over $2 billion dome-shaped structure is dubbed “the largest LED screen on earth” and has a “580,000 square foot fully-programmable LED exterior,” according to Sphere Entertainment.

The Fourth of July show featured fireworks, stars and stripes, and a variety of visual content on the venue.

And it soon went viral for showing just what it can do:

One of the visuals displayed was a giant blinking eyeball. “This is the scariest thing I’ve ever seen,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another video showed the Sphere turn into a basketball, which could be pretty alarming if you had no idea what it was.

The Sphere has approximately 1.2 million LED pucks on the outside and has the capacity to display 256 million different colors, Sphere Entertainment stated.

“The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard — it is living architecture and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world,” said Guy Barnett, Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy and Creative Development.

Residents that live by the Sphere are already planning on how to deal with how the lights may affect their lives.

“I’m gonna put up blackout curtains in my bedroom,” local Harris Cohen told KSNV, when he unknowingly moved into a building by the venue.

“But I actually kinda enjoy the view. It’s kind of nice,” he continued. “I mean, it might get old after a while. But hey, one year lease isn’t too bad.”

The Sphere is set to open later this year with a U2 concert on Sept. 29.

Maire Clayton
Conversation