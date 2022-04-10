Share
Lifestyle
News
On April 1, a teacher at Granbury Middle School in Texas performed a science experiment in the classroom that left one student with third degree burns on his hands and caused her to resign.
On April 1, a teacher at Granbury Middle School in Texas performed a science experiment in the classroom that left one student with third degree burns on his hands and caused her to resign. ( FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth / Youtube screen shot)

Science Experiment Gone Wrong: Teacher Sets Student's Hands on Fire, Causing Serious Burns

 By Amanda Thomason  April 10, 2022 at 10:53am
Share

Some of the most popular science experiments in middle and high schools involve fire. And in many cases, under supervision and done correctly, those experiments are great teaching opportunities that really stick with the students.

But one student involved in a fire-based experiment at Granbury Middle School in Texas will always remember April 1 as a horrible day, and he has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

The experiment in question involved alcohol and fire. It’s a common trick, often seen used on money, and sometimes demonstrated on hands. An item is coated with rubbing alcohol or some form of it and set on fire. The alcohol generally burns off before the fire can damage the material underneath — except that for one student, something went wrong.



The school has not shared specific details, and the incident is under investigation, but what it known is that a 37-year-old female teacher allegedly put hand sanitizer on a 12-year-old boy’s hands, set in on fire and seriously burned the boy.

Trending:
New Twitter Board Member Elon Musk Surprised After Digging Into the Numbers: 'Is Twitter Dying?'

Granbury Police Lieutenant Russell Grizzard told “Today” that the boy sustained “possible third degree burns on his hands.”

He also said that the experiment had been done multiple times throughout the day by that teacher and another one in different classes.

“It looks like every class that day had a group of students volunteer to do it,” Grizzard told KXAS-TV. “There was also another classroom that was doing that same thing where there was no incident.”

The student was initially taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in Forth Worth, then Parkland Memorial Hospital’s Burn Center in Dallas. The boy’s father apparently posted about the incident online.

As a result, the teacher resigned and is now under criminal investigation.

“A Granbury Middle School student was injured on Friday during a science class experiment,” the school posted on Facebook. “The student is receiving medical care, and campus officials are cooperating with the city fire inspector/investigator. The teacher is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.”



“A Granbury Middle School teacher has resigned and is no longer an employee of the school district,” the school shared in an update. “This follows a student injury on Friday during a science class experiment. Campus officials have turned this matter over to law enforcement and proper authorities for further investigation.”

As the case continues, parents have been commenting on the school’s post to express a wide range of opinions.

Related:
Police Hear Car Crash Into Pond at Night, Arrive to Find Family Trapped in Partially Submerged Car

Some said their kids were in the class where the boy was burned and that instead of following the teacher’s instructions to “clap” to put out the fire, the boy flapped his hands.

Some chimed in to say this teacher was a student favorite and were heartbroken she left the school.

Many voiced their outrage that such an experiment was even run in the first place, and family confirmed that they had statements from the teacher and video from the class and that police were following up on it all.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Science Experiment Gone Wrong: Teacher Sets Student's Hands on Fire, Causing Serious Burns
After Welfare Check Request, Police Find Three 'Severely Decomposing Bodies' in Gated-Community Home
Actress Jumps Out of Car to Chase Down Alleged Animal Abuser in Hollywood: 'The Dog Was Going to Die'
Police Post Warnings About Stupid New Challenge That Could Get Kids Arrested, Shot or Killed
Good Samaritans Spot Suspicious Behavior at Denny's, Make Citizen's Arrest and Save Minor from Rape
See more...

Conversation