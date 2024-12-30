Scott Jennings Sets Delusional CNN Panel Straight on the Truth About Biden's 'Legacy'

By any conceivable, meaningful metric, incumbent President Joe Biden has been an abject stain on this venerable country.

The man’s “legacy” (and we’re playing it fast and loose with that term) in his first and only term as president pretty much boils down to wildly expensive grocery bills, ignoring a grandchild until public pressure mounted, and nakedly lying about not pardoning his oft-naked son — something Biden did without a hint of irony on his way out.

Anyone with a shred of objectivity in them should be able to look at all that and admit that Joe Biden’s four years as president were less-than-stellar, to say the absolute least.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, you won’t find too many folks with objectivity in them when it comes to CNN’s coverage of Biden’s “legacy.”

Save for one notable exception.

The unenviable task of bringing fairness and objectivity to CNN once again fell on conservative firebrand Scott Jennings — and yes, this had everything to do with that “legacy.”

On Sunday, Jennings was part of a panel on CNN’s “State of the Union” program and was once again forced to bring some objectivity to a network that desperately needs some.

As many CNN segments are wont to do, this particular bit started with an exploration of what President-elect Donald Trump’s second term could look like.

And yes, it was about what one would expect from CNN in 2024.

Is Biden’s legacy worse than any president in the last 50 years? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“And I don’t think this Donald Trump is going to be similar to the last one at all,” CNN contributor Bakari Sellers said, per the CNN transcripts. “I think he realizes that he only has four years. The difference, however, the substantive difference and something we have to watch — and I know that media and journalists will watch it more now than we did with Joe Biden — is that he’s 78 years old.

“The presidency ages you. And so I’m interested to see how Donald Trump continues to look, act, if he has the same vigor over the next two, three, four years, because being an 80-year-old president, as we have just seen for the last four years, is a bit much.”

(Oh, now they care about a president’s age.)

CNN contributor Karen Finney, meanwhile, argued that Trump’s personality would grate against American sensibilities — though she stopped just short of predicting a “blue wave” during the 2026 midterms.

“I think Americans are also going to get sick of kind of what we’re going to see, which is a repeat of chaos on Capitol Hill,” Finney said. “We have already seen sort of that clash with traditional conservative values around the budget, for example, and raising the debt ceiling with the president.

“I think he’s not going to be able to figure out how to make folks bend to his will at every turn. And I think Democrats will stay out of the way and let folks see. This — if this is what you want, here’s the full Trump.

“And I do think, within two years, when we get to a midterm, it’s going to be too much, and I think you’re going to see a backlash.”

Enter: Scott Jennings.

“I will tell you what I think Americans are sick of, Joe Biden, uncommon nonsense that comes out of the Democratic Party,” Jennings said, once his moment came. And that quip opened up a conversation about Joe Biden’s “legacy.”

Jennings would go back-and-forth with other panelists — Finney in particular tried to argue that Biden’s “legacy” was virtuous — before finally dropping the hammer.

“Look, I think he’s going to leave office in disgrace,” Jennings said. “The Hunter Biden pardon was disgraceful. He’s going to be remembered largely for inflation and for the disastrous Afghanistan pullout. And I think as we continue to — we’re just getting the first draft of this now.

“But as we continue to learn about the massive cover-up that went on, not about his health, but about his mental acuity, to cover that up, the efforts that were undertaken by the White House staff, by his family, not in the last couple of months, but for all four years, I think it’s going to be a really ugly chapter.

“It’s a diminished presidency because of it. And I think we still don’t know the full extent of what they did to try to hide what they have been doing over in the West Wing.”

You can watch the relevant bit below:

🚨@ScottJenningsKY just dismantled a CNN panel as they attempted to defend Joe Biden’s legacy: “I think he’s going to leave office in disgrace.” “The Hunter Biden pardon was disgraceful. He’s going to be remembered largely for inflation and for the disastrous Afghanistan… pic.twitter.com/V8dvlGW6LT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 29, 2024

While quote-posting the above clip, Jennings took to X to note: “He’s a disgrace. Pardons. Commutations. Corruption. Coverups. The absolute degrading and ransacking of the presidency.”

The CNN panel tried to argue that Biden “showed up” (which is literally the absolute minimum, and he barely mustered that), that he was effective in global relations (the world is as close to World War III as its been in some time), and that Biden never started an “insurrection” at the Capitol (something that American voters have already repudiated on Nov. 5).

When you put all of Biden’s “accomplishments” like that, how can anyone actually try and defend Joe’s “legacy” as anything other than a disgraceful one?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.