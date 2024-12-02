CNN Humiliates Joe Biden by Rolling the Tape on 7 Damaging Clips Regarding Hunter's Pardon

The establishment media gave up on President Joe Biden a long time ago.

Somehow, though, it remains surprising when establishment media figures hold the president accountable after spending years protecting him from meaningful scrutiny.

For instance, Monday on “CNN This Morning,” host Kasie Hunt showed seven different clips of Biden and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pledging that what happened on Sunday — namely, the president pardoning his son, Hunter Biden — would never happen.

“The Biden Justice Department has been politicized,” Hunt said at the beginning of the segment.

Then, whether or not she intended to do so, the host effectively vindicated President-elect Donald Trump.

“That’s the message this morning from, no, not just Donald Trump, but from President Joe Biden himself,” she added.

Hunt then noted that the president had given his son a “full and unconditional pardon” despite “repeatedly insisting in public that he wouldn’t do it.”

Hunter Biden, convicted on three felony gun charges in Delaware, faced up to 25 years in prison. The president’s son also pleaded guilty in a tax case.

The real news, however, involved the nature of the pardon, which covered any and all potential crimes dating to 2014. That date, of course, carries special significance in the shady career of Hunter Biden, for it marked the year in which the then-vice president’s son joined the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

Hunt called the president’s act “an extraordinarily sweeping pardon” that used “broad language, unlike any in recent history.”

The host then showed clips of the president and Jean-Pierre repeatedly denying that any such pardon would happen.

The earliest of these clips dated to July 2023, when Jean-Pierre answered “no” in response to a question about the possibility of Biden pardoning his son.

Two more similar clips of the press secretary followed before the president himself offered similar denials.

“Have you ruled out a pardon for your son?” David Muir of ABC News asked on June 6.

“Yes,” Biden replied.

Speaking to reporters one week later, the president again pledged to “abide by the jury decision” and “not pardon him.”

Jean-Pierre again affirmed that position on Aug. 15.

Finally, as recently as Nov. 7 — two days after Election Day — the press secretary repeated the president’s oft-stated intent.

“We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is ‘no,'” she said.

Readers may view the remarkable segment in the YouTube video below. The sequence of devastating clips began around the 1:55 mark.

More than five months have passed since the establishment media turned on the president following his catastrophic debate performance against Trump on June 27.

Then, it took less than a month for Democratic Party elites to jettison Biden and replace him with Vice President Kamala Harris atop the party’s presidential ticket.

Thus, it makes sense that the establishment in general now regards Biden as useful only for escalating pointless wars. Otherwise, outlets like CNN finally have license to tell the truth about the president’s dishonesty.

That kind of relationship, however, works both ways. After all, the jilted and embittered Biden no longer has any reason to show loyalty to his erstwhile establishment allies. If the optics of the pardon look bad for Democrats, why should the president care?

Moreover, Biden had at least one good reason to pardon his son when he did.

On Saturday, Trump nominated Kash Patel, an enemy of the deep state, to serve as FBI director. If Biden did not already know that Trump was serious about cleaning out the corruption in Washington, D.C. this time, then the Patel nomination had to have made the president-elect’s intentions crystal clear.

In sum, it should come as no surprise that the establishment media told the truth about Biden’s dishonesty. Nor should it come as a surprise that Biden looked out for his family at the expense of his party.

