SCOTUS to Hear Pivotal Parental Rights Case Involving Gender Transitions

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to assess a critical challenge to a disputed Washington state law that permits youth shelters to withhold the location of runaway minors from their parents if they are actively seeking “protected health care services,” including gender transition procedures.

The case, International Partners for Ethical Care, Inc. v. Ferguson, postures the high court in a pivotal crossroads of parental rights, state-level youth safeguards, and gender transition procedures. Beyond the case’s cultural flashpoints, the battle of its legality rests heavily on the threshold issue of Article III, particularly whether parents can challenge laws before they have been applied to their own families.

The dispute traces to a 2023 amendment to Washington’s runaway youth statutes. The original 1985 framework mandated that licensed shelters and host homes notify parents within 72 hours if a minor showed up without express permission, apart from “compelling reasons” such as recorded abuse or neglect.

The state took further action to expand these exceptions to include circumstances where a minor is seeking abortion services or gender transition procedures. Under the amended law, shelters now have the option to notify the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families instead, which will then facilitate alternative family reconciliation services.

In response to the revisions, a group of Washington parents, alongside the advocacy group International Partners for Ethical Care, sued state officials, including Governor Bob Fergunson, protesting that the law unconstitutionally violates the right of parents to handle the upbringing and care of their children.

The case however was dismissed both by a federal district court and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit respectively. The lower courts consented that the plaintiffs lacked standing due to their children not having run away, making any potential injury exclusively speculative and unable to satisfy constitutional requirements.

The Ninth Circuit subsequently refused a petition for a full en banc rehearing (a proceeding where all the judges of an appellate court sit together to hear and decide a case, rather than the typical panel of three judges), and the decision received sharp rebuke from the conservative jurists on the bench.

In a cutting dissent, Ninth Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke contended that the law “chills the rights of these parents to direct the care and upbringing of their children,” establishing a current and ongoing injury.

Denouncing the court’s narrow interpretation, he wrote that it “mistakes parental authority for a mere property interest in the physical possession of a child.”

The lower courts disposed of the case on procedural grounds, so the Supreme Court will first focus on whether the parents have a sufficient legal injury to submit the lawsuit at all. The state argues that pre-enforcement challenges necessitate a “substantial risk” of harm that plaintiffs can’t demonstrate. In support of the state, proponents have emphasized that the law’s design was intended to create a safety net for vulnerable, unhoused youth.

Conservative legal teams and alternative policy institutes have flooded the docket with briefs exhorting the justices to expand current requirements for parents dealing with novel state regulations. In its filing, the Manhattan Institute argued the law fundamentally altered the family dynamic, maintaining that removing parents from decision making pertaining to their children’s social transition and “gender affirming” medical interventions infringe upon their parental rights.

The Atlantic Legal Foundation similarly argued that Washington’s policy deliberately displaces parents’ role in potential gender transitions of their children, thus prompting a compliance dilemma for families who want to navigate these discussions privately.

There are several distinct paths the conservative-majority Supreme Court could take, each carrying unique consequences for state legislatures and family law precedent nationwide.

The justices could issue a technical ruling fixed on federal jurisdiction. If the court finds that the parents do in fact have standing, it’s expected that they will reverse the ruling of the Ninth Circuit and hand the case back to the lower courts to litigate the constitutional merits of the Washington law. This would maintain the status quo temporarily while unleashing a flood of similar pre-enforcement parental rights lawsuits across the country.

If the court chooses to skip the jurisdictional question or combine it with underlying constitutional claims, it could make a ruling on whether the 14th Amendment’s Due Process Clause protects parents from state interference. A general ruling in favor of IPEC would invalidate not just Washington’s law, but similar policies enacted in California and New York.

The court could alternatively side with the state, preserving a high bar for Article III standing in preliminary enforcement challenges. This outcome would insulate similar progressive state policies from early-stage legal challenges, up until explicit family separation occurs.

Oral arguments are expected to be scheduled for the following term, promising a scrutinized observance of how far the Supreme Court is willing to expand constitutional parental protections against state regulations.

Zach Patton is an intern at Family Research Council.

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